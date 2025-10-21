MQL5 Experts
Spécifications
📘 US Breakout OPR – Full Developer
Specification (MT5)
1. Executive Summary
This document specifies the full requirements for three separate Expert Advisors (EAs)
implementing the “US Breakout OPR” day trading strategy on MetaTrader 5.
Each EA trades one specific asset with unique Take-Profit (TP) and Break-Even (BE)
logic, while sharing the same core trading engine and rules.
The strategy is based on a breakout of the US market opening range and has been
backtested extensively over 20 years. The EA must reproduce the strategy 100%
mechanically and precisely, without discretionary interpretation.
Please find enclosed the full brief
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B7AUSLxck7Bo2krEXtfrysBmKnetn8hK/view?usp=sharing
