Grid Master EA

Version: 1.30 | Developer: Fox Wave | Copyright: 2025

Overview

Grid Master EA is an automated trading system that implements a bidirectional grid strategy. It places multiple pending orders above and below the current market price, capturing profits from market oscillations in both directions.

Key Features

  • Bidirectional Grid Trading - Automatically places buy and sell orders in a grid formation
  • Flexible Order Types - Supports both stop orders (breakout) and limit orders (retracement)
  • Position Management - Built-in trailing stop and breakeven functions
  • 24/7 Trading - Optional time filter for continuous operation
  • Grid Health Monitoring - Real-time performance statistics
  • Risk Management - Fixed lot sizing with volume validation
  • Debug Mode - Detailed logging for optimization

Strategy

The EA creates a symmetrical grid of pending orders at specified intervals. When price triggers orders, positions are managed with optional trailing stops and breakeven protection. Orders are automatically refreshed when the grid clears.

Suitable For

Ranging markets, cryptocurrency pairs (BTC/USD, ETH/USD), forex pairs with stable volatility, and traders seeking automated solutions.

Risk Warning

Grid trading involves significant risk. Multiple positions can open simultaneously, increasing exposure. Always test on demo accounts first. 


PHSB Screener PHSB Screener

This Screener was created to simplify the process of finding assets trading at discounted prices. Initial usage may take slightly longer due to the data loading process for all selected instruments. The tool can scan all available broker assets or be limited to specific asset classes.

TickCompressor - with compression of 1 tick to 2-3 bytes on average TickCompressor - with compression of 1 tick to 2-3 bytes on average

Compression of tick data for storage in a compact form up to 3.5 times more compact than .tcs MQ files. And for fast work with them, because reading 3 bytes takes less time than reading 60 bytes of MqlTick structure.

Control_Trade_Sessions Control_Trade_Sessions

Library for trading session control. At startup it counts the time of trading sessions for all 7 days of the week (on Sat and Sun there can be cryptocurrency trading), up to 10 sessions per day. Then in OnTick() you can do checks, and if a tick came in outside the trading session, you can exit further processing of it.

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.