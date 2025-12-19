CodeBaseSections
ding9736
hini
165
(3)
The original library only supports MQL5, but I made some modifications to support MQL4. You can test the MQL4 version by copying the test script and changing the suffix to mq4.

Original author link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/62735



