- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|25
|BTCUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|1K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|240K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|1.33 × 219
|
MFGinvest-Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.27 × 11
Signal Name: KingKripto88
This trading signal is based on a rule-based technical strategy designed to identify high-probability market entries with controlled risk.
🔍 Strategy Logic
The signal combines:
-
Trend identification using moving averages and momentum confirmation
-
Entry precision via volatility and price-action filters
-
Exit management through predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels
Trades are executed only when all conditions align, reducing false entries during ranging or low-liquidity periods.
