Wang Kok Yew

KingKripto88

Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 1%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
36
Transacciones Rentables:
34 (94.44%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (5.56%)
Mejor transacción:
502.45 USD
Peor transacción:
-111.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 287.18 USD (246 123 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-135.02 USD (4 915 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
21 (853.14 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 272.04 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.66
Actividad comercial:
95.70%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.84%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
37
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
19.39
Transacciones Largas:
23 (63.89%)
Transacciones Cortas:
13 (36.11%)
Factor de Beneficio:
16.94
Beneficio Esperado:
59.78 USD
Beneficio medio:
67.27 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-67.51 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-111.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-111.00 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
215.87%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
111.00 USD (5.99%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.01% (111.00 USD)
De fondos:
3.21% (101.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 25
BTCUSD 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 1K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 1.4K
BTCUSD 240K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +502.45 USD
Peor transacción: -111 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +853.14 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -111.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1.33 × 219
MFGinvest-Server
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.27 × 11
Signal Name: KingKripto88

This trading signal is based on a rule-based technical strategy designed to identify high-probability market entries with controlled risk.

🔍 Strategy Logic

The signal combines:

  • Trend identification using moving averages and momentum confirmation

  • Entry precision via volatility and price-action filters

  • Exit management through predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

Trades are executed only when all conditions align, reducing false entries during ranging or low-liquidity periods.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.01 06:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 06:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
KingKripto88
30 USD al mes
1%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
1
0%
36
94%
96%
16.93
59.78
USD
6%
1:500
Copiar

