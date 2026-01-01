SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / KingKripto88
Wang Kok Yew

KingKripto88

Wang Kok Yew
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
36
Gewinntrades:
34 (94.44%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (5.56%)
Bester Trade:
502.45 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-111.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 287.18 USD (246 123 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-135.02 USD (4 915 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
21 (853.14 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 272.04 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.66
Trading-Aktivität:
95.70%
Max deposit load:
2.84%
Letzter Trade:
9 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
37
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
19.39
Long-Positionen:
23 (63.89%)
Short-Positionen:
13 (36.11%)
Profit-Faktor:
16.94
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
59.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
67.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-67.51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-111.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-111.00 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
215.87%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
111.00 USD (5.99%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.01% (111.00 USD)
Kapital:
3.21% (101.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 25
BTCUSD 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.4K
BTCUSD 240K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +502.45 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -111 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +853.14 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -111.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1.33 × 219
MFGinvest-Server
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.27 × 11
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Signal Name: KingKripto88

This trading signal is based on a rule-based technical strategy designed to identify high-probability market entries with controlled risk.

🔍 Strategy Logic

The signal combines:

  • Trend identification using moving averages and momentum confirmation

  • Entry precision via volatility and price-action filters

  • Exit management through predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

Trades are executed only when all conditions align, reducing false entries during ranging or low-liquidity periods.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.01 06:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 06:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
KingKripto88
30 USD pro Monat
1%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
1
0%
36
94%
96%
16.93
59.78
USD
6%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.