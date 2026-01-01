- Wachstum
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|25
|BTCUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|240K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|1.33 × 219
|
MFGinvest-Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.27 × 11
Signal Name: KingKripto88
This trading signal is based on a rule-based technical strategy designed to identify high-probability market entries with controlled risk.
🔍 Strategy Logic
The signal combines:
-
Trend identification using moving averages and momentum confirmation
-
Entry precision via volatility and price-action filters
-
Exit management through predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels
Trades are executed only when all conditions align, reducing false entries during ranging or low-liquidity periods.
