Wang Kok Yew

KingKripto88

Wang Kok Yew
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
34 (94.44%)
Loss Trades:
2 (5.56%)
Best trade:
502.45 USD
Worst trade:
-111.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 287.18 USD (246 123 pips)
Gross Loss:
-135.02 USD (4 915 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (853.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 272.04 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.66
Trading activity:
84.67%
Max deposit load:
2.82%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.39
Long Trades:
23 (63.89%)
Short Trades:
13 (36.11%)
Profit Factor:
16.94
Expected Payoff:
59.78 USD
Average Profit:
67.27 USD
Average Loss:
-67.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-111.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
215.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
111.00 USD (5.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.01% (111.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.32% (73.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 25
BTCUSD 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.4K
BTCUSD 240K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +502.45 USD
Worst trade: -111 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +853.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -111.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1.33 × 219
MFGinvest-Server
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.27 × 11
Signal Name: KingKripto88

This trading signal is based on a rule-based technical strategy designed to identify high-probability market entries with controlled risk.

🔍 Strategy Logic

The signal combines:

  • Trend identification using moving averages and momentum confirmation

  • Entry precision via volatility and price-action filters

  • Exit management through predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

Trades are executed only when all conditions align, reducing false entries during ranging or low-liquidity periods.


No reviews
2026.01.01 06:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 06:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
