The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1 1.33 × 219 MFGinvest-Server 3.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 4.27 × 11 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor