- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|25
|BTCUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|240K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal Name: KingKripto88
This trading signal is based on a rule-based technical strategy designed to identify high-probability market entries with controlled risk.
🔍 Strategy Logic
The signal combines:
-
Trend identification using moving averages and momentum confirmation
-
Entry precision via volatility and price-action filters
-
Exit management through predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels
Trades are executed only when all conditions align, reducing false entries during ranging or low-liquidity periods.
USD
USD
USD