Gumilang Nurhastiko

Heiken Turbo Scalper

Gumilang Nurhastiko
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -65%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
44
Transacciones Rentables:
42 (95.45%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (4.55%)
Mejor transacción:
14.22 USD
Peor transacción:
-31.23 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
75.10 USD (750 503 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-61.52 USD (615 115 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
38 (63.42 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
63.42 USD (38)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Actividad comercial:
13.18%
Carga máxima del depósito:
62.46%
Último trade:
1 hora
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.22
Transacciones Largas:
0 (0.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
44 (100.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.22
Beneficio Esperado:
0.31 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.79 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-30.76 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-61.52 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-61.52 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
20.25%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
61.52 USD (83.60%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
83.60% (61.52 USD)
De fondos:
77.91% (26.77 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSDm 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSDm 135K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +14.22 USD
Peor transacción: -31 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 38
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +63.42 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -61.52 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real17" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Stop guessing the market. Start copying professional trades in real time.

Our Copy Trading Signals give you instant access to expertly executed trades on major markets like BTCUSD—with zero manual effort. Every trade is backed by proven strategies, precision entries, and strict risk management.

✅ Real-time trade execution
✅ Clear stop loss & take profit levels
✅ Capital-protection focused strategy
✅ Perfect for beginners & busy traders

You must have at least $200 in your account to trade 0.01 to 0.02 lots. If your balance is lower, or if you are using a cent account, there is a higher risk of incurring losses—even though my account may still be profitable.

This system is designed to generate approximately ±50% profit per month, based on the initial deposit.

With these estimated profits, it’s a good idea to withdraw gains regularly—whether weekly or monthly, whichever suits you best.

To copy the lot size accurately, your account balance needs to be slightly higher than mine. The MQL5 copying service uses a formula to calculate your lot size relative to my account. For the closest match, it is recommended that you have 10–15% more funds than my balance. You can find more details about this calculation on the MQL5 forum.

Please also ensure that you set the allowable spread/slippage to 10–15 in your terminal settings.


All you need to do is connect your account, choose your risk level, and let the system work for you.

2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 17:03
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 18:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 17:11
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 17:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 16:27
High current drawdown in 65% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.13 10:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.13 10:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 07:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
