Gumilang Nurhastiko

Heiken Turbo Scalper

Gumilang Nurhastiko
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -65%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
42 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
2 (4.55%)
Best trade:
14.22 USD
Worst trade:
-31.23 USD
Gross Profit:
75.10 USD (750 503 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.52 USD (615 115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (63.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.42 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
13.18%
Max deposit load:
62.46%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
44 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
1.79 USD
Average Loss:
-30.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-61.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
61.52 USD (83.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.60% (61.52 USD)
By Equity:
77.91% (26.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 135K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.22 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Stop guessing the market. Start copying professional trades in real time.

Our Copy Trading Signals give you instant access to expertly executed trades on major markets like BTCUSD—with zero manual effort. Every trade is backed by proven strategies, precision entries, and strict risk management.

✅ Real-time trade execution
✅ Clear stop loss & take profit levels
✅ Capital-protection focused strategy
✅ Perfect for beginners & busy traders

You must have at least $200 in your account to trade 0.01 to 0.02 lots. If your balance is lower, or if you are using a cent account, there is a higher risk of incurring losses—even though my account may still be profitable.

This system is designed to generate approximately ±50% profit per month, based on the initial deposit.

With these estimated profits, it’s a good idea to withdraw gains regularly—whether weekly or monthly, whichever suits you best.

To copy the lot size accurately, your account balance needs to be slightly higher than mine. The MQL5 copying service uses a formula to calculate your lot size relative to my account. For the closest match, it is recommended that you have 10–15% more funds than my balance. You can find more details about this calculation on the MQL5 forum.

Please also ensure that you set the allowable spread/slippage to 10–15 in your terminal settings.


All you need to do is connect your account, choose your risk level, and let the system work for you.

No reviews
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 17:03
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 18:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 17:11
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 17:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 16:27
High current drawdown in 65% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.13 10:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.13 10:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 07:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Heiken Turbo Scalper
50 USD per month
-65%
0
0
USD
24
USD
6
0%
44
95%
13%
1.22
0.31
USD
84%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.