Gumilang Nurhastiko

Heiken Turbo Scalper

Gumilang Nurhastiko
0 리뷰
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -65%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
44
이익 거래:
42 (95.45%)
손실 거래:
2 (4.55%)
최고의 거래:
14.22 USD
최악의 거래:
-31.23 USD
총 수익:
75.10 USD (750 503 pips)
총 손실:
-61.52 USD (615 115 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
38 (63.42 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
63.42 USD (38)
샤프 비율:
0.25
거래 활동:
13.18%
최대 입금량:
62.46%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
0.22
롱(주식매수):
0 (0.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
44 (100.00%)
수익 요인:
1.22
기대수익:
0.31 USD
평균 이익:
1.79 USD
평균 손실:
-30.76 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-61.52 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-61.52 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
20.25%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
61.52 USD (83.60%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
83.60% (61.52 USD)
자본금별:
77.91% (26.77 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSDm 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSDm 135K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +14.22 USD
최악의 거래: -31 USD
연속 최대 이익: 38
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +63.42 USD
연속 최대 손실: -61.52 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real17"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Stop guessing the market. Start copying professional trades in real time.

Our Copy Trading Signals give you instant access to expertly executed trades on major markets like BTCUSD—with zero manual effort. Every trade is backed by proven strategies, precision entries, and strict risk management.

✅ Real-time trade execution
✅ Clear stop loss & take profit levels
✅ Capital-protection focused strategy
✅ Perfect for beginners & busy traders

You must have at least $200 in your account to trade 0.01 to 0.02 lots. If your balance is lower, or if you are using a cent account, there is a higher risk of incurring losses—even though my account may still be profitable.

This system is designed to generate approximately ±50% profit per month, based on the initial deposit.

With these estimated profits, it’s a good idea to withdraw gains regularly—whether weekly or monthly, whichever suits you best.

To copy the lot size accurately, your account balance needs to be slightly higher than mine. The MQL5 copying service uses a formula to calculate your lot size relative to my account. For the closest match, it is recommended that you have 10–15% more funds than my balance. You can find more details about this calculation on the MQL5 forum.

Please also ensure that you set the allowable spread/slippage to 10–15 in your terminal settings.


All you need to do is connect your account, choose your risk level, and let the system work for you.

