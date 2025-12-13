信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Heiken Turbo Scalper
Gumilang Nurhastiko

Heiken Turbo Scalper

Gumilang Nurhastiko
0条评论
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 -65%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
44
盈利交易:
42 (95.45%)
亏损交易:
2 (4.55%)
最好交易:
14.22 USD
最差交易:
-31.23 USD
毛利:
75.10 USD (750 503 pips)
毛利亏损:
-61.52 USD (615 115 pips)
最大连续赢利:
38 (63.42 USD)
最大连续盈利:
63.42 USD (38)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
13.18%
最大入金加载:
62.46%
最近交易:
49 几分钟前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
0.22
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
44 (100.00%)
利润因子:
1.22
预期回报:
0.31 USD
平均利润:
1.79 USD
平均损失:
-30.76 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-61.52 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-61.52 USD (2)
每月增长:
20.25%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
61.52 USD (83.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
83.60% (61.52 USD)
净值:
77.91% (26.77 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSDm 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSDm 135K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +14.22 USD
最差交易: -31 USD
最大连续赢利: 38
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +63.42 USD
最大连续亏损: -61.52 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Stop guessing the market. Start copying professional trades in real time.

Our Copy Trading Signals give you instant access to expertly executed trades on major markets like BTCUSD—with zero manual effort. Every trade is backed by proven strategies, precision entries, and strict risk management.

✅ Real-time trade execution
✅ Clear stop loss & take profit levels
✅ Capital-protection focused strategy
✅ Perfect for beginners & busy traders

You must have at least $200 in your account to trade 0.01 to 0.02 lots. If your balance is lower, or if you are using a cent account, there is a higher risk of incurring losses—even though my account may still be profitable.

This system is designed to generate approximately ±50% profit per month, based on the initial deposit.

With these estimated profits, it’s a good idea to withdraw gains regularly—whether weekly or monthly, whichever suits you best.

To copy the lot size accurately, your account balance needs to be slightly higher than mine. The MQL5 copying service uses a formula to calculate your lot size relative to my account. For the closest match, it is recommended that you have 10–15% more funds than my balance. You can find more details about this calculation on the MQL5 forum.

Please also ensure that you set the allowable spread/slippage to 10–15 in your terminal settings.


All you need to do is connect your account, choose your risk level, and let the system work for you.

没有评论
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 17:03
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 18:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 17:11
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 17:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 16:27
High current drawdown in 65% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.13 10:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.13 10:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 07:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Heiken Turbo Scalper
每月50 USD
-65%
0
0
USD
24
USD
6
0%
44
95%
13%
1.22
0.31
USD
84%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载