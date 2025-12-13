シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Heiken Turbo Scalper
Gumilang Nurhastiko

Heiken Turbo Scalper

Gumilang Nurhastiko
レビュー0件
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -65%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
44
利益トレード:
42 (95.45%)
損失トレード:
2 (4.55%)
ベストトレード:
14.22 USD
最悪のトレード:
-31.23 USD
総利益:
75.10 USD (750 503 pips)
総損失:
-61.52 USD (615 115 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
38 (63.42 USD)
最大連続利益:
63.42 USD (38)
シャープレシオ:
0.25
取引アクティビティ:
13.18%
最大入金額:
62.46%
最近のトレード:
1 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.22
長いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
短いトレード:
44 (100.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.22
期待されたペイオフ:
0.31 USD
平均利益:
1.79 USD
平均損失:
-30.76 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-61.52 USD)
最大連続損失:
-61.52 USD (2)
月間成長:
20.25%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
61.52 USD (83.60%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
83.60% (61.52 USD)
エクイティによる:
77.91% (26.77 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSDm 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSDm 135K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +14.22 USD
最悪のトレード: -31 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 38
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +63.42 USD
最大連続損失: -61.52 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real17"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Stop guessing the market. Start copying professional trades in real time.

Our Copy Trading Signals give you instant access to expertly executed trades on major markets like BTCUSD—with zero manual effort. Every trade is backed by proven strategies, precision entries, and strict risk management.

✅ Real-time trade execution
✅ Clear stop loss & take profit levels
✅ Capital-protection focused strategy
✅ Perfect for beginners & busy traders

You must have at least $200 in your account to trade 0.01 to 0.02 lots. If your balance is lower, or if you are using a cent account, there is a higher risk of incurring losses—even though my account may still be profitable.

This system is designed to generate approximately ±50% profit per month, based on the initial deposit.

With these estimated profits, it’s a good idea to withdraw gains regularly—whether weekly or monthly, whichever suits you best.

To copy the lot size accurately, your account balance needs to be slightly higher than mine. The MQL5 copying service uses a formula to calculate your lot size relative to my account. For the closest match, it is recommended that you have 10–15% more funds than my balance. You can find more details about this calculation on the MQL5 forum.

Please also ensure that you set the allowable spread/slippage to 10–15 in your terminal settings.


All you need to do is connect your account, choose your risk level, and let the system work for you.

レビューなし
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 17:03
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 18:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 17:11
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 17:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 16:27
High current drawdown in 65% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.13 10:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.13 10:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 07:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
