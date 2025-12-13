SinaisSeções
Gumilang Nurhastiko

Heiken Turbo Scalper

Gumilang Nurhastiko
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -65%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
44
Negociações com lucro:
42 (95.45%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (4.55%)
Melhor negociação:
14.22 USD
Pior negociação:
-31.23 USD
Lucro bruto:
75.10 USD (750 503 pips)
Perda bruta:
-61.52 USD (615 115 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
38 (63.42 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
63.42 USD (38)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.25
Atividade de negociação:
13.18%
Depósito máximo carregado:
62.46%
Último negócio:
44 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.22
Negociações longas:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações curtas:
44 (100.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.22
Valor esperado:
0.31 USD
Lucro médio:
1.79 USD
Perda média:
-30.76 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-61.52 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-61.52 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
20.25%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
61.52 USD (83.60%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
83.60% (61.52 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
77.91% (26.77 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSDm 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSDm 135K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +14.22 USD
Pior negociação: -31 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 38
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +63.42 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -61.52 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real17" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Stop guessing the market. Start copying professional trades in real time.

Our Copy Trading Signals give you instant access to expertly executed trades on major markets like BTCUSD—with zero manual effort. Every trade is backed by proven strategies, precision entries, and strict risk management.

✅ Real-time trade execution
✅ Clear stop loss & take profit levels
✅ Capital-protection focused strategy
✅ Perfect for beginners & busy traders

You must have at least $200 in your account to trade 0.01 to 0.02 lots. If your balance is lower, or if you are using a cent account, there is a higher risk of incurring losses—even though my account may still be profitable.

This system is designed to generate approximately ±50% profit per month, based on the initial deposit.

With these estimated profits, it’s a good idea to withdraw gains regularly—whether weekly or monthly, whichever suits you best.

To copy the lot size accurately, your account balance needs to be slightly higher than mine. The MQL5 copying service uses a formula to calculate your lot size relative to my account. For the closest match, it is recommended that you have 10–15% more funds than my balance. You can find more details about this calculation on the MQL5 forum.

Please also ensure that you set the allowable spread/slippage to 10–15 in your terminal settings.


All you need to do is connect your account, choose your risk level, and let the system work for you.

Sem comentários
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 17:03
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 18:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 17:11
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 17:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 16:27
High current drawdown in 65% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.13 10:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.13 10:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 07:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
