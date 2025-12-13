SignaleKategorien
Gumilang Nurhastiko

Heiken Turbo Scalper

Gumilang Nurhastiko
0 Bewertungen
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -65%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
44
Gewinntrades:
42 (95.45%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (4.55%)
Bester Trade:
14.22 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-31.23 USD
Bruttoprofit:
75.10 USD (750 503 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-61.52 USD (615 115 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
38 (63.42 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
63.42 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading-Aktivität:
13.18%
Max deposit load:
62.46%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.22
Long-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Short-Positionen:
44 (100.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.22
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-30.76 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-61.52 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-61.52 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
20.25%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
61.52 USD (83.60%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
83.60% (61.52 USD)
Kapital:
77.91% (26.77 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 135K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +14.22 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -31 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 38
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +63.42 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -61.52 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Stop guessing the market. Start copying professional trades in real time.

Our Copy Trading Signals give you instant access to expertly executed trades on major markets like BTCUSD—with zero manual effort. Every trade is backed by proven strategies, precision entries, and strict risk management.

✅ Real-time trade execution
✅ Clear stop loss & take profit levels
✅ Capital-protection focused strategy
✅ Perfect for beginners & busy traders

You must have at least $200 in your account to trade 0.01 to 0.02 lots. If your balance is lower, or if you are using a cent account, there is a higher risk of incurring losses—even though my account may still be profitable.

This system is designed to generate approximately ±50% profit per month, based on the initial deposit.

With these estimated profits, it’s a good idea to withdraw gains regularly—whether weekly or monthly, whichever suits you best.

To copy the lot size accurately, your account balance needs to be slightly higher than mine. The MQL5 copying service uses a formula to calculate your lot size relative to my account. For the closest match, it is recommended that you have 10–15% more funds than my balance. You can find more details about this calculation on the MQL5 forum.

Please also ensure that you set the allowable spread/slippage to 10–15 in your terminal settings.


All you need to do is connect your account, choose your risk level, and let the system work for you.

Keine Bewertungen
