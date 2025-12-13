СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Heiken Turbo Scalper
Gumilang Nurhastiko

Heiken Turbo Scalper

Gumilang Nurhastiko
0 отзывов
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -65%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
44
Прибыльных трейдов:
42 (95.45%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 (4.55%)
Лучший трейд:
14.22 USD
Худший трейд:
-31.23 USD
Общая прибыль:
75.10 USD (750 503 pips)
Общий убыток:
-61.52 USD (615 115 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
38 (63.42 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
63.42 USD (38)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.25
Торговая активность:
13.18%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
62.46%
Последний трейд:
1 час
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.22
Длинных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
44 (100.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.22
Мат. ожидание:
0.31 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.79 USD
Средний убыток:
-30.76 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-61.52 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-61.52 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
20.25%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
61.52 USD (83.60%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
83.60% (61.52 USD)
По эквити:
77.91% (26.77 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSDm 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSDm 135K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +14.22 USD
Худший трейд: -31 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 38
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +63.42 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -61.52 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real17" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Stop guessing the market. Start copying professional trades in real time.

Our Copy Trading Signals give you instant access to expertly executed trades on major markets like BTCUSD—with zero manual effort. Every trade is backed by proven strategies, precision entries, and strict risk management.

✅ Real-time trade execution
✅ Clear stop loss & take profit levels
✅ Capital-protection focused strategy
✅ Perfect for beginners & busy traders

You must have at least $200 in your account to trade 0.01 to 0.02 lots. If your balance is lower, or if you are using a cent account, there is a higher risk of incurring losses—even though my account may still be profitable.

This system is designed to generate approximately ±50% profit per month, based on the initial deposit.

With these estimated profits, it’s a good idea to withdraw gains regularly—whether weekly or monthly, whichever suits you best.

To copy the lot size accurately, your account balance needs to be slightly higher than mine. The MQL5 copying service uses a formula to calculate your lot size relative to my account. For the closest match, it is recommended that you have 10–15% more funds than my balance. You can find more details about this calculation on the MQL5 forum.

Please also ensure that you set the allowable spread/slippage to 10–15 in your terminal settings.


All you need to do is connect your account, choose your risk level, and let the system work for you.

Нет отзывов
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 17:03
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 18:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 17:11
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 17:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 16:27
High current drawdown in 65% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.13 10:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.13 10:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 07:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.