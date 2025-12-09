- Incremento
Total de Trades:
790
Transacciones Rentables:
604 (76.45%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
186 (23.54%)
Mejor transacción:
58.02 USD
Peor transacción:
-12.80 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 181.82 USD (92 672 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-430.15 USD (52 921 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
37 (25.44 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
132.85 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
72.97%
Carga máxima del depósito:
108.11%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
61
Tiempo medio de espera:
16 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
17.31
Transacciones Largas:
364 (46.08%)
Transacciones Cortas:
426 (53.92%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.75
Beneficio Esperado:
0.95 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.96 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.31 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-23.06 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-43.43 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.48%
Pronóstico anual:
187.85%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
43.43 USD (2.75%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.58% (43.43 USD)
De fondos:
18.15% (230.82 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|790
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|USDJPY
|752
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|USDJPY
|40K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-Live28" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
This signal runs on a fully Automated Algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY.
The strategy is built on trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and smart risk management, allowing the algo to operate with discipline and consistency without manual intervention.
This system is designed for traders who want stable and controlled performance.
A minimum balance of $1,000 is recommended to maintain proper risk-to-lot sizing and ensure smooth execution during market volatility.
