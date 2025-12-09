SeñalesSecciones
Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum

Forex Algo Safe Growth

Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
14 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 90%
ICMarketsEU-Live28
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
790
Transacciones Rentables:
604 (76.45%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
186 (23.54%)
Mejor transacción:
58.02 USD
Peor transacción:
-12.80 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 181.82 USD (92 672 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-430.15 USD (52 921 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
37 (25.44 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
132.85 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
72.97%
Carga máxima del depósito:
108.11%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
61
Tiempo medio de espera:
16 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
17.31
Transacciones Largas:
364 (46.08%)
Transacciones Cortas:
426 (53.92%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.75
Beneficio Esperado:
0.95 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.96 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.31 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-23.06 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-43.43 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.48%
Pronóstico anual:
187.85%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
43.43 USD (2.75%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.58% (43.43 USD)
De fondos:
18.15% (230.82 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 790
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY 752
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +58.02 USD
Peor transacción: -13 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +25.44 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -23.06 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-Live28" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This signal runs on a fully Automated Algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY.
The strategy is built on trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and smart risk management, allowing the algo to operate with discipline and consistency without manual intervention.
This system is designed for traders who want stable and controlled performance.
A minimum balance of $1,000 is recommended to maintain proper risk-to-lot sizing and ensure smooth execution during market volatility.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 00:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 13:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
