Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Forex Algo Safe Growth
Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum

Forex Algo Safe Growth

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 85%
ICMarketsEU-Live28
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
777
Profit Trades:
596 (76.70%)
Loss Trades:
181 (23.29%)
Best trade:
58.02 USD
Worst trade:
-12.80 USD
Gross Profit:
1 127.47 USD (91 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-406.58 USD (49 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (25.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.85 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
68.47%
Max deposit load:
106.33%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.60
Long Trades:
354 (45.56%)
Short Trades:
423 (54.44%)
Profit Factor:
2.77
Expected Payoff:
0.93 USD
Average Profit:
1.89 USD
Average Loss:
-2.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-23.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.43 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
12.17%
Annual Forecast:
147.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.43 USD (2.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.58% (43.43 USD)
By Equity:
18.15% (230.82 USD)

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 777
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 721
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 41K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
This signal runs on a fully Automated Algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY.
The strategy is built on trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and smart risk management, allowing the algo to operate with discipline and consistency without manual intervention.
This system is designed for traders who want stable and controlled performance.
A minimum balance of $1,000 is recommended to maintain proper risk-to-lot sizing and ensure smooth execution during market volatility.


2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 00:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 13:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
