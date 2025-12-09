- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
790
Gewinntrades:
604 (76.45%)
Verlusttrades:
186 (23.54%)
Bester Trade:
58.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-12.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 181.82 USD (92 672 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-430.15 USD (52 921 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
37 (25.44 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
132.85 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
72.97%
Max deposit load:
108.11%
Letzter Trade:
4 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
61
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
17.31
Long-Positionen:
364 (46.08%)
Short-Positionen:
426 (53.92%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.75
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.31 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-23.06 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-43.43 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
15.48%
Jahresprognose:
187.85%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
43.43 USD (2.75%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.58% (43.43 USD)
Kapital:
18.15% (230.82 USD)
This signal runs on a fully Automated Algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY.
The strategy is built on trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and smart risk management, allowing the algo to operate with discipline and consistency without manual intervention.
This system is designed for traders who want stable and controlled performance.
A minimum balance of $1,000 is recommended to maintain proper risk-to-lot sizing and ensure smooth execution during market volatility.
