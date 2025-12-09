SignaleKategorien
Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum

Forex Algo Safe Growth

Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
14 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 90%
ICMarketsEU-Live28
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
790
Gewinntrades:
604 (76.45%)
Verlusttrades:
186 (23.54%)
Bester Trade:
58.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-12.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 181.82 USD (92 672 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-430.15 USD (52 921 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
37 (25.44 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
132.85 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
72.97%
Max deposit load:
108.11%
Letzter Trade:
4 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
61
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
17.31
Long-Positionen:
364 (46.08%)
Short-Positionen:
426 (53.92%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.75
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.31 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-23.06 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-43.43 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
15.48%
Jahresprognose:
187.85%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
43.43 USD (2.75%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.58% (43.43 USD)
Kapital:
18.15% (230.82 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 790
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 752
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +58.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +25.44 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -23.06 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsEU-Live28" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This signal runs on a fully Automated Algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY.
The strategy is built on trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and smart risk management, allowing the algo to operate with discipline and consistency without manual intervention.
This system is designed for traders who want stable and controlled performance.
A minimum balance of $1,000 is recommended to maintain proper risk-to-lot sizing and ensure smooth execution during market volatility.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 00:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 13:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
