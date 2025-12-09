시그널섹션
Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum

Forex Algo Safe Growth

Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum
0 리뷰
안정성
14
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 90%
ICMarketsEU-Live28
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
790
이익 거래:
604 (76.45%)
손실 거래:
186 (23.54%)
최고의 거래:
58.02 USD
최악의 거래:
-12.80 USD
총 수익:
1 181.82 USD (92 672 pips)
총 손실:
-430.15 USD (52 921 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
37 (25.44 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
132.85 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
49.01%
최대 입금량:
108.11%
최근 거래:
12 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
16 시간
회복 요인:
17.31
롱(주식매수):
364 (46.08%)
숏(주식차입매도):
426 (53.92%)
수익 요인:
2.75
기대수익:
0.95 USD
평균 이익:
1.96 USD
평균 손실:
-2.31 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-23.06 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-43.43 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
11.42%
연간 예측:
138.56%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
43.43 USD (2.75%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.58% (43.43 USD)
자본금별:
18.15% (230.82 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 790
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY 752
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +58.02 USD
최악의 거래: -13 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +25.44 USD
연속 최대 손실: -23.06 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsEU-Live28"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

This signal runs on a fully Automated Algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY.
The strategy is built on trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and smart risk management, allowing the algo to operate with discipline and consistency without manual intervention.
This system is designed for traders who want stable and controlled performance.
A minimum balance of $1,000 is recommended to maintain proper risk-to-lot sizing and ensure smooth execution during market volatility.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.01 03:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 00:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 13:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Forex Algo Safe Growth
월별 30 USD
90%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
14
100%
790
76%
49%
2.74
0.95
USD
18%
1:30
복제

