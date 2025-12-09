- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
790
이익 거래:
604 (76.45%)
손실 거래:
186 (23.54%)
최고의 거래:
58.02 USD
최악의 거래:
-12.80 USD
총 수익:
1 181.82 USD (92 672 pips)
총 손실:
-430.15 USD (52 921 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
37 (25.44 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
132.85 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
49.01%
최대 입금량:
108.11%
최근 거래:
12 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
16 시간
회복 요인:
17.31
롱(주식매수):
364 (46.08%)
숏(주식차입매도):
426 (53.92%)
수익 요인:
2.75
기대수익:
0.95 USD
평균 이익:
1.96 USD
평균 손실:
-2.31 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-23.06 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-43.43 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
11.42%
연간 예측:
138.56%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
43.43 USD (2.75%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.58% (43.43 USD)
자본금별:
18.15% (230.82 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|790
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|USDJPY
|752
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|USDJPY
|40K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +58.02 USD
최악의 거래: -13 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +25.44 USD
연속 최대 손실: -23.06 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsEU-Live28"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
This signal runs on a fully Automated Algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY.
The strategy is built on trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and smart risk management, allowing the algo to operate with discipline and consistency without manual intervention.
This system is designed for traders who want stable and controlled performance.
A minimum balance of $1,000 is recommended to maintain proper risk-to-lot sizing and ensure smooth execution during market volatility.
리뷰 없음
