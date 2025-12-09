SignauxSections
Muhammad Younas Bashir Ahmad Anjum Anjum

Forex Algo Safe Growth

0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 73%
ICMarketsEU-Live28
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
669
Bénéfice trades:
512 (76.53%)
Perte trades:
157 (23.47%)
Meilleure transaction:
58.02 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.42 USD
Bénéfice brut:
958.65 USD (79 042 pips)
Perte brute:
-319.97 USD (40 399 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (33.19 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
132.85 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
93.55%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
95
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
14.71
Longs trades:
315 (47.09%)
Courts trades:
354 (52.91%)
Facteur de profit:
3.00
Rendement attendu:
0.95 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.87 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-23.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-43.43 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.43 USD (2.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.58% (43.43 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.94% (202.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 669
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 639
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +58.02 USD
Pire transaction: -11 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +33.19 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -23.06 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-Live28" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This signal runs on a fully Automated Algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY.
The strategy is built on trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and smart risk management, allowing the algo to operate with discipline and consistency without manual intervention.
This system is designed for traders who want stable and controlled performance.
A minimum balance of $1,000 is recommended to maintain proper risk-to-lot sizing and ensure smooth execution during market volatility.


Aucun avis
2025.12.09 13:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
