Trades:
669
Bénéfice trades:
512 (76.53%)
Perte trades:
157 (23.47%)
Meilleure transaction:
58.02 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.42 USD
Bénéfice brut:
958.65 USD (79 042 pips)
Perte brute:
-319.97 USD (40 399 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (33.19 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
132.85 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
93.55%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
95
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
14.71
Longs trades:
315 (47.09%)
Courts trades:
354 (52.91%)
Facteur de profit:
3.00
Rendement attendu:
0.95 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.87 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-23.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-43.43 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.43 USD (2.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.58% (43.43 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.94% (202.72 USD)
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-Live28" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
This signal runs on a fully Automated Algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY.
The strategy is built on trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and smart risk management, allowing the algo to operate with discipline and consistency without manual intervention.
This system is designed for traders who want stable and controlled performance.
A minimum balance of $1,000 is recommended to maintain proper risk-to-lot sizing and ensure smooth execution during market volatility.
Aucun avis
