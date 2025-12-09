SeñalesSecciones
Guillaume Duportal

FIT Scalper

Guillaume Duportal
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 1%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
159
Transacciones Rentables:
98 (61.63%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
61 (38.36%)
Mejor transacción:
7.03 USD
Peor transacción:
-5.55 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
112.53 USD (7 532 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-106.51 USD (6 187 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (4.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
13.32 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
50.97%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.06%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
47 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.21
Transacciones Largas:
51 (32.08%)
Transacciones Cortas:
108 (67.92%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.06
Beneficio Esperado:
0.04 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.15 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.75 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-8.82 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8.82 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.20%
Trading algorítmico:
3%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4.02 USD
Máxima:
28.11 USD (5.36%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.36% (28.11 USD)
De fondos:
1.93% (9.57 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 149
GBPCAD 4
EURJPY 2
USDJPY 2
GBPCHF 1
GBPNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -4
GBPCAD 8
EURJPY 0
USDJPY 0
GBPCHF 1
GBPNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -94
GBPCAD 1.1K
EURJPY 13
USDJPY 37
GBPCHF 123
GBPNZD 163
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +7.03 USD
Peor transacción: -6 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +4.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8.82 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
1.15 × 47
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.80 × 228
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live
3.74 × 1201
Bybit-Live-4
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.31 × 52
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.73 × 132
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
7.45 × 29
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Exness-MT5Real
10.19 × 63
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.64 × 524
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.16 × 1430
Exness-MT5Real5
12.51 × 1481
Bybit-Live
12.52 × 84
Exness-MT5Real38
13.51 × 300
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
14.23 × 190
Exness-MT5Real12
14.52 × 154
OxSecurities-Live
16.00 × 1
No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 10:28
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 10:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 10:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
FIT Scalper
30 USD al mes
1%
0
0
USD
506
USD
3
3%
159
61%
51%
1.05
0.04
USD
5%
1:500
