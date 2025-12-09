- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
159
Transacciones Rentables:
98 (61.63%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
61 (38.36%)
Mejor transacción:
7.03 USD
Peor transacción:
-5.55 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
112.53 USD (7 532 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-106.51 USD (6 187 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (4.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
13.32 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
50.97%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.06%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
47 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.21
Transacciones Largas:
51 (32.08%)
Transacciones Cortas:
108 (67.92%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.06
Beneficio Esperado:
0.04 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.15 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.75 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-8.82 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8.82 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.20%
Trading algorítmico:
3%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4.02 USD
Máxima:
28.11 USD (5.36%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.36% (28.11 USD)
De fondos:
1.93% (9.57 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|149
|GBPCAD
|4
|EURJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|-4
|GBPCAD
|8
|EURJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|-94
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|13
|USDJPY
|37
|GBPCHF
|123
|GBPNZD
|163
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +7.03 USD
Peor transacción: -6 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +4.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8.82 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.15 × 47
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.80 × 228
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.74 × 1201
|
Bybit-Live-4
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.31 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.73 × 132
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|7.45 × 29
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.19 × 63
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.64 × 524
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.16 × 1430
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.51 × 1481
|
Bybit-Live
|12.52 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|13.51 × 300
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|14.23 × 190
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|14.52 × 154
|
OxSecurities-Live
|16.00 × 1
