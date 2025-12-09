SignalsSections
Guillaume Duportal

FIT Scalper

Guillaume Duportal
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
159
Profit Trades:
98 (61.63%)
Loss Trades:
61 (38.36%)
Best trade:
7.03 USD
Worst trade:
-5.55 USD
Gross Profit:
112.53 USD (7 532 pips)
Gross Loss:
-106.51 USD (6 187 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (4.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.32 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
39.07%
Max deposit load:
8.06%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
51 (32.08%)
Short Trades:
108 (67.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
1.15 USD
Average Loss:
-1.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.82 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.20%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.02 USD
Maximal:
28.11 USD (5.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.36% (28.11 USD)
By Equity:
1.93% (9.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 149
GBPCAD 4
EURJPY 2
USDJPY 2
GBPCHF 1
GBPNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4
GBPCAD 8
EURJPY 0
USDJPY 0
GBPCHF 1
GBPNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -94
GBPCAD 1.1K
EURJPY 13
USDJPY 37
GBPCHF 123
GBPNZD 163
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.03 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
1.15 × 47
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.80 × 228
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live
3.74 × 1201
Bybit-Live-4
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.31 × 52
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.73 × 132
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
7.45 × 29
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Exness-MT5Real
10.19 × 63
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.64 × 524
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.16 × 1430
Exness-MT5Real5
12.51 × 1481
Bybit-Live
12.52 × 84
Exness-MT5Real38
13.51 × 300
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
14.23 × 190
Exness-MT5Real12
14.52 × 154
OxSecurities-Live
16.00 × 1
5 more...
No reviews
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 10:28
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 7 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 10:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 10:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
FIT Scalper
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
506
USD
3
3%
159
61%
39%
1.05
0.04
USD
5%
1:500
