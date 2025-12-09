- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
159
Profit Trades:
98 (61.63%)
Loss Trades:
61 (38.36%)
Best trade:
7.03 USD
Worst trade:
-5.55 USD
Gross Profit:
112.53 USD (7 532 pips)
Gross Loss:
-106.51 USD (6 187 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (4.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.32 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
39.07%
Max deposit load:
8.06%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
51 (32.08%)
Short Trades:
108 (67.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
1.15 USD
Average Loss:
-1.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.82 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.20%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.02 USD
Maximal:
28.11 USD (5.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.36% (28.11 USD)
By Equity:
1.93% (9.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|149
|GBPCAD
|4
|EURJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-4
|GBPCAD
|8
|EURJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-94
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|13
|USDJPY
|37
|GBPCHF
|123
|GBPNZD
|163
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.03 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.15 × 47
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.80 × 228
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.74 × 1201
|
Bybit-Live-4
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.31 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.73 × 132
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|7.45 × 29
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.19 × 63
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.64 × 524
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.16 × 1430
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.51 × 1481
|
Bybit-Live
|12.52 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|13.51 × 300
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|14.23 × 190
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|14.52 × 154
|
OxSecurities-Live
|16.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
506
USD
USD
3
3%
159
61%
39%
1.05
0.04
USD
USD
5%
1:500