Hendra Angga Laksana

Apex Stellar Authority

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 57%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
312
Transacciones Rentables:
231 (74.03%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
81 (25.96%)
Mejor transacción:
27.82 USD
Peor transacción:
-22.26 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
941.98 USD (101 135 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-374.93 USD (47 694 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (99.61 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
99.61 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Actividad comercial:
99.07%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.56%
Último trade:
13 minutos
Trades a la semana:
74
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
22.24
Transacciones Largas:
205 (65.71%)
Transacciones Cortas:
107 (34.29%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.51
Beneficio Esperado:
1.82 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.08 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.63 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-25.50 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-25.50 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
53.32%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
25.50 USD (2.06%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.06% (25.50 USD)
De fondos:
20.65% (248.67 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
GBPUSD 34
GBPAUD 30
EURAUD 28
GBPJPY 28
USDJPY 26
CHFJPY 26
EURNZD 19
GBPCAD 17
NZDJPY 14
EURGBP 11
EURCAD 11
AUDJPY 10
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 331
GBPUSD 39
GBPAUD 19
EURAUD 21
GBPJPY 36
USDJPY 20
CHFJPY 22
EURNZD 17
GBPCAD 9
NZDJPY 10
EURGBP 9
EURCAD 6
AUDJPY 10
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 34K
GBPUSD 3.9K
GBPAUD 3.1K
EURAUD -1.9K
GBPJPY 5.6K
USDJPY 1.7K
CHFJPY 911
EURNZD 2K
GBPCAD -3
NZDJPY 334
EURGBP 703
EURCAD 882
AUDJPY 559
NZDCHF 993
CADCHF 577
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +27.82 USD
Peor transacción: -22 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 20
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +99.61 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -25.50 USD

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
otros 334...
Apex Stellar Authority is not a system that reacts to the market — it makes the market come to it.
We operate at the highest point of clarity, entering only when price aligns with our defined stellar zones: the rare moments when direction, intention, and liquidity converge.

This strategy focuses on XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, but the approach is universal:
wait for precision, move with certainty, protect capital above everything.

There is no noise trading here.
No overexposure.
No attempts to fight volatility.

We follow one philosophy:
Authority is earned by consistency, not by aggression.

For investors who want a strategy that stands above the crowd — calm, decisive, and unshaken —
Apex Stellar Authority was built for you.

No hay comentarios
2026.01.01 22:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 06:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 06:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 01:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Apex Stellar Authority
1004 USD al mes
57%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
5
100%
312
74%
99%
2.51
1.82
USD
21%
1:500
Copiar

