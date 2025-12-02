SignalsSections
Apex Stellar Authority
Hendra Angga Laksana

Apex Stellar Authority

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 51%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
184 (75.10%)
Loss Trades:
61 (24.90%)
Best trade:
27.82 USD
Worst trade:
-22.26 USD
Gross Profit:
809.63 USD (87 037 pips)
Gross Loss:
-300.70 USD (37 545 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (99.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.61 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
99.07%
Max deposit load:
9.56%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
137
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
19.96
Long Trades:
162 (66.12%)
Short Trades:
83 (33.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
2.08 USD
Average Profit:
4.40 USD
Average Loss:
-4.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
50.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25.50 USD (2.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.06% (25.50 USD)
By Equity:
20.65% (248.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 48
GBPUSD 26
USDJPY 24
GBPAUD 23
GBPJPY 21
CHFJPY 20
GBPCAD 15
EURAUD 14
EURNZD 13
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 10
NZDJPY 7
EURCAD 5
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 319
GBPUSD 33
USDJPY 19
GBPAUD 12
GBPJPY 30
CHFJPY 17
GBPCAD 8
EURAUD 13
EURNZD 12
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 7
NZDJPY 8
EURCAD 2
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 33K
GBPUSD 3.4K
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 2K
GBPJPY 4.6K
CHFJPY 235
GBPCAD -145
EURAUD -25
EURNZD 976
AUDJPY 559
EURGBP 599
NZDJPY 1.2K
EURCAD 223
NZDCHF 993
CADCHF 577
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.82 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
334 more...
Apex Stellar Authority is not a system that reacts to the market — it makes the market come to it.
We operate at the highest point of clarity, entering only when price aligns with our defined stellar zones: the rare moments when direction, intention, and liquidity converge.

This strategy focuses on XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, but the approach is universal:
wait for precision, move with certainty, protect capital above everything.

There is no noise trading here.
No overexposure.
No attempts to fight volatility.

We follow one philosophy:
Authority is earned by consistency, not by aggression.

For investors who want a strategy that stands above the crowd — calm, decisive, and unshaken —
Apex Stellar Authority was built for you.

