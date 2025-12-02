- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|48
|GBPUSD
|26
|USDJPY
|24
|GBPAUD
|23
|GBPJPY
|21
|CHFJPY
|20
|GBPCAD
|15
|EURAUD
|14
|EURNZD
|13
|AUDJPY
|10
|EURGBP
|10
|NZDJPY
|7
|EURCAD
|5
|NZDCHF
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|319
|GBPUSD
|33
|USDJPY
|19
|GBPAUD
|12
|GBPJPY
|30
|CHFJPY
|17
|GBPCAD
|8
|EURAUD
|13
|EURNZD
|12
|AUDJPY
|10
|EURGBP
|7
|NZDJPY
|8
|EURCAD
|2
|NZDCHF
|12
|CADCHF
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPAUD
|2K
|GBPJPY
|4.6K
|CHFJPY
|235
|GBPCAD
|-145
|EURAUD
|-25
|EURNZD
|976
|AUDJPY
|559
|EURGBP
|599
|NZDJPY
|1.2K
|EURCAD
|223
|NZDCHF
|993
|CADCHF
|577
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 23
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 14
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 23
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 5
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
Apex Stellar Authority is not a system that reacts to the market — it makes the market come to it.
We operate at the highest point of clarity, entering only when price aligns with our defined stellar zones: the rare moments when direction, intention, and liquidity converge.
This strategy focuses on XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, but the approach is universal:
wait for precision, move with certainty, protect capital above everything.
There is no noise trading here.
No overexposure.
No attempts to fight volatility.
We follow one philosophy:
Authority is earned by consistency, not by aggression.
For investors who want a strategy that stands above the crowd — calm, decisive, and unshaken —
Apex Stellar Authority was built for you.
