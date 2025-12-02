- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|49
|GBPUSD
|34
|GBPAUD
|30
|EURAUD
|28
|GBPJPY
|28
|USDJPY
|26
|CHFJPY
|26
|EURNZD
|19
|GBPCAD
|17
|NZDJPY
|14
|EURGBP
|11
|EURCAD
|11
|AUDJPY
|10
|NZDCHF
|5
|CADCHF
|4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|331
|GBPUSD
|39
|GBPAUD
|19
|EURAUD
|21
|GBPJPY
|36
|USDJPY
|20
|CHFJPY
|22
|EURNZD
|17
|GBPCAD
|9
|NZDJPY
|10
|EURGBP
|9
|EURCAD
|6
|AUDJPY
|10
|NZDCHF
|12
|CADCHF
|6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|34K
|GBPUSD
|3.9K
|GBPAUD
|3.1K
|EURAUD
|-1.9K
|GBPJPY
|5.6K
|USDJPY
|1.7K
|CHFJPY
|911
|EURNZD
|2K
|GBPCAD
|-3
|NZDJPY
|334
|EURGBP
|703
|EURCAD
|882
|AUDJPY
|559
|NZDCHF
|993
|CADCHF
|577
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 23
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 14
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 23
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 5
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
Apex Stellar Authority is not a system that reacts to the market — it makes the market come to it.
We operate at the highest point of clarity, entering only when price aligns with our defined stellar zones: the rare moments when direction, intention, and liquidity converge.
This strategy focuses on XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, but the approach is universal:
wait for precision, move with certainty, protect capital above everything.
There is no noise trading here.
No overexposure.
No attempts to fight volatility.
We follow one philosophy:
Authority is earned by consistency, not by aggression.
For investors who want a strategy that stands above the crowd — calm, decisive, and unshaken —
Apex Stellar Authority was built for you.
