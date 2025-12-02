SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Stellar Authority
Hendra Angga Laksana

Apex Stellar Authority

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1004 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 57%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
312
Gewinntrades:
231 (74.03%)
Verlusttrades:
81 (25.96%)
Bester Trade:
27.82 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-22.26 USD
Bruttoprofit:
941.98 USD (101 135 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-374.93 USD (47 694 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (99.61 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
99.61 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading-Aktivität:
99.07%
Max deposit load:
9.56%
Letzter Trade:
30 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
73
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
22.24
Long-Positionen:
205 (65.71%)
Short-Positionen:
107 (34.29%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.51
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.08 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.63 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-25.50 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-25.50 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
53.32%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
25.50 USD (2.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.06% (25.50 USD)
Kapital:
20.65% (248.67 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
GBPUSD 34
GBPAUD 30
EURAUD 28
GBPJPY 28
USDJPY 26
CHFJPY 26
EURNZD 19
GBPCAD 17
NZDJPY 14
EURGBP 11
EURCAD 11
AUDJPY 10
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 331
GBPUSD 39
GBPAUD 19
EURAUD 21
GBPJPY 36
USDJPY 20
CHFJPY 22
EURNZD 17
GBPCAD 9
NZDJPY 10
EURGBP 9
EURCAD 6
AUDJPY 10
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 34K
GBPUSD 3.9K
GBPAUD 3.1K
EURAUD -1.9K
GBPJPY 5.6K
USDJPY 1.7K
CHFJPY 911
EURNZD 2K
GBPCAD -3
NZDJPY 334
EURGBP 703
EURCAD 882
AUDJPY 559
NZDCHF 993
CADCHF 577
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +27.82 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -22 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 20
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +99.61 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -25.50 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
noch 334 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Apex Stellar Authority is not a system that reacts to the market — it makes the market come to it.
We operate at the highest point of clarity, entering only when price aligns with our defined stellar zones: the rare moments when direction, intention, and liquidity converge.

This strategy focuses on XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, but the approach is universal:
wait for precision, move with certainty, protect capital above everything.

There is no noise trading here.
No overexposure.
No attempts to fight volatility.

We follow one philosophy:
Authority is earned by consistency, not by aggression.

For investors who want a strategy that stands above the crowd — calm, decisive, and unshaken —
Apex Stellar Authority was built for you.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.01 22:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 06:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 06:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 01:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Apex Stellar Authority
1004 USD pro Monat
57%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
5
100%
312
74%
99%
2.51
1.82
USD
21%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.