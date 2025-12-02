- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
Pas de données
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Apex Stellar Authority is not a system that reacts to the market — it makes the market come to it.
We operate at the highest point of clarity, entering only when price aligns with our defined stellar zones: the rare moments when direction, intention, and liquidity converge.
This strategy focuses on XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, but the approach is universal:
wait for precision, move with certainty, protect capital above everything.
There is no noise trading here.
No overexposure.
No attempts to fight volatility.
We follow one philosophy:
Authority is earned by consistency, not by aggression.
For investors who want a strategy that stands above the crowd — calm, decisive, and unshaken —
Apex Stellar Authority was built for you.
USD
USD
USD