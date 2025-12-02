SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Stellar Authority
Hendra Angga Laksana

Apex Stellar Authority

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 400 USD par mois
0%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
96.41%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.51%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.98% (9.79 USD)

Distribution

Pas de données

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Apex Stellar Authority is not a system that reacts to the market — it makes the market come to it.
We operate at the highest point of clarity, entering only when price aligns with our defined stellar zones: the rare moments when direction, intention, and liquidity converge.

This strategy focuses on XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, but the approach is universal:
wait for precision, move with certainty, protect capital above everything.

There is no noise trading here.
No overexposure.
No attempts to fight volatility.

We follow one philosophy:
Authority is earned by consistency, not by aggression.

For investors who want a strategy that stands above the crowd — calm, decisive, and unshaken —
Apex Stellar Authority was built for you.

Aucun avis
2025.12.02 17:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Apex Stellar Authority
400 USD par mois
0%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
0
0%
0
0%
96%
n/a
0.00
USD
1%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.