SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Stellar Authority
Hendra Angga Laksana

Apex Stellar Authority

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1004 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 57%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
312
Negociações com lucro:
231 (74.03%)
Negociações com perda:
81 (25.96%)
Melhor negociação:
27.82 USD
Pior negociação:
-22.26 USD
Lucro bruto:
941.98 USD (101 135 pips)
Perda bruta:
-374.93 USD (47 694 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
20 (99.61 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
99.61 USD (20)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
99.07%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.56%
Último negócio:
14 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
73
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
22.24
Negociações longas:
205 (65.71%)
Negociações curtas:
107 (34.29%)
Fator de lucro:
2.51
Valor esperado:
1.82 USD
Lucro médio:
4.08 USD
Perda média:
-4.63 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-25.50 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-25.50 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
53.32%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
25.50 USD (2.06%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.06% (25.50 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
20.65% (248.67 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
GBPUSD 34
GBPAUD 30
EURAUD 28
GBPJPY 28
USDJPY 26
CHFJPY 26
EURNZD 19
GBPCAD 17
NZDJPY 14
EURGBP 11
EURCAD 11
AUDJPY 10
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 331
GBPUSD 39
GBPAUD 19
EURAUD 21
GBPJPY 36
USDJPY 20
CHFJPY 22
EURNZD 17
GBPCAD 9
NZDJPY 10
EURGBP 9
EURCAD 6
AUDJPY 10
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 34K
GBPUSD 3.9K
GBPAUD 3.1K
EURAUD -1.9K
GBPJPY 5.6K
USDJPY 1.7K
CHFJPY 911
EURNZD 2K
GBPCAD -3
NZDJPY 334
EURGBP 703
EURCAD 882
AUDJPY 559
NZDCHF 993
CADCHF 577
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +27.82 USD
Pior negociação: -22 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 20
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +99.61 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -25.50 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
334 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Apex Stellar Authority is not a system that reacts to the market — it makes the market come to it.
We operate at the highest point of clarity, entering only when price aligns with our defined stellar zones: the rare moments when direction, intention, and liquidity converge.

This strategy focuses on XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, but the approach is universal:
wait for precision, move with certainty, protect capital above everything.

There is no noise trading here.
No overexposure.
No attempts to fight volatility.

We follow one philosophy:
Authority is earned by consistency, not by aggression.

For investors who want a strategy that stands above the crowd — calm, decisive, and unshaken —
Apex Stellar Authority was built for you.

Sem comentários
2026.01.01 22:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 06:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 06:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 01:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Apex Stellar Authority
1004 USD por mês
57%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
5
100%
312
74%
99%
2.51
1.82
USD
21%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.