Hendra Angga Laksana

Apex Stellar Authority

Hendra Angga Laksana
0条评论
可靠性
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1004 USD per 
增长自 2025 57%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
311
盈利交易:
230 (73.95%)
亏损交易:
81 (26.05%)
最好交易:
27.82 USD
最差交易:
-22.26 USD
毛利:
940.92 USD (100 976 pips)
毛利亏损:
-374.93 USD (47 694 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (99.61 USD)
最大连续盈利:
99.61 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
99.07%
最大入金加载:
9.56%
最近交易:
12 几分钟前
每周交易:
74
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
22.20
长期交易:
205 (65.92%)
短期交易:
106 (34.08%)
利润因子:
2.51
预期回报:
1.82 USD
平均利润:
4.09 USD
平均损失:
-4.63 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-25.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-25.50 USD (3)
每月增长:
53.21%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
25.50 USD (2.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.06% (25.50 USD)
净值:
20.65% (248.67 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
GBPUSD 34
GBPAUD 30
GBPJPY 28
EURAUD 27
USDJPY 26
CHFJPY 26
EURNZD 19
GBPCAD 17
NZDJPY 14
EURGBP 11
EURCAD 11
AUDJPY 10
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 331
GBPUSD 39
GBPAUD 19
GBPJPY 36
EURAUD 20
USDJPY 20
CHFJPY 22
EURNZD 17
GBPCAD 9
NZDJPY 10
EURGBP 9
EURCAD 6
AUDJPY 10
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 34K
GBPUSD 3.9K
GBPAUD 3.1K
GBPJPY 5.6K
EURAUD -2K
USDJPY 1.7K
CHFJPY 911
EURNZD 2K
GBPCAD -3
NZDJPY 334
EURGBP 703
EURCAD 882
AUDJPY 559
NZDCHF 993
CADCHF 577
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +27.82 USD
最差交易: -22 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +99.61 USD
最大连续亏损: -25.50 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
334 更多...
Apex Stellar Authority is not a system that reacts to the market — it makes the market come to it.
We operate at the highest point of clarity, entering only when price aligns with our defined stellar zones: the rare moments when direction, intention, and liquidity converge.

This strategy focuses on XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, but the approach is universal:
wait for precision, move with certainty, protect capital above everything.

There is no noise trading here.
No overexposure.
No attempts to fight volatility.

We follow one philosophy:
Authority is earned by consistency, not by aggression.

For investors who want a strategy that stands above the crowd — calm, decisive, and unshaken —
Apex Stellar Authority was built for you.

没有评论
2026.01.01 22:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 06:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 06:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 01:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 01:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 00:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
