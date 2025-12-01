- Incremento
Total de Trades:
1 578
Transacciones Rentables:
983 (62.29%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
595 (37.71%)
Mejor transacción:
486.65 USD
Peor transacción:
-666.33 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
14 614.40 USD (9 130 032 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-13 605.51 USD (19 749 544 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (102.20 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
766.32 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
19.19%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
38
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.42
Transacciones Largas:
790 (50.06%)
Transacciones Cortas:
788 (49.94%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.07
Beneficio Esperado:
0.64 USD
Beneficio medio:
14.87 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-22.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
25 (-521.01 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-674.93 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.27%
Pronóstico anual:
187.12%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 145.63 USD
Máxima:
2 379.36 USD (22.59%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
21.04% (2 379.15 USD)
De fondos:
22.11% (2 471.82 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|393
|DE40
|254
|XAUUSD
|159
|AUDCAD
|102
|US30
|84
|USTEC
|78
|GBPUSD
|75
|EURAUD
|61
|EURUSD
|59
|USDJPY
|45
|NZDCAD
|35
|AUDNZD
|29
|GBPCAD
|27
|AUDUSD
|22
|NZDUSD
|22
|EURCAD
|20
|GBPAUD
|18
|EURNZD
|16
|EURCHF
|14
|AUDJPY
|12
|CADCHF
|11
|AUDSGD
|9
|EURGBP
|8
|AUDCHF
|7
|GBPCHF
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|CHFSGD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD
|-1.8K
|DE40
|-134
|XAUUSD
|-333
|AUDCAD
|460
|US30
|268
|USTEC
|152
|GBPUSD
|585
|EURAUD
|59
|EURUSD
|-1
|USDJPY
|-108
|NZDCAD
|68
|AUDNZD
|25
|GBPCAD
|46
|AUDUSD
|-155
|NZDUSD
|36
|EURCAD
|-26
|GBPAUD
|193
|EURNZD
|-79
|EURCHF
|-139
|AUDJPY
|279
|CADCHF
|35
|AUDSGD
|-357
|EURGBP
|86
|AUDCHF
|177
|GBPCHF
|105
|GBPJPY
|872
|CHFSGD
|112
|CHFJPY
|-13
|USDCAD
|730
|EURJPY
|-17
|USDSGD
|-95
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD
|-11M
|DE40
|-12K
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|US30
|28K
|USTEC
|15K
|GBPUSD
|6.2K
|EURAUD
|4.8K
|EURUSD
|-23
|USDJPY
|368
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDNZD
|-2K
|GBPCAD
|290
|AUDUSD
|653
|NZDUSD
|-4
|EURCAD
|-72
|GBPAUD
|2.8K
|EURNZD
|-693
|EURCHF
|-660
|AUDJPY
|6.2K
|CADCHF
|351
|AUDSGD
|-2K
|EURGBP
|383
|AUDCHF
|951
|GBPCHF
|618
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|CHFSGD
|775
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|USDCAD
|3K
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|USDSGD
|-1K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +486.65 USD
Peor transacción: -666 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 16
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +102.20 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -521.01 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
So much damage was already done to this account by the time I started. I was open to trying new EAs, but things didn’t go well at first. The good part is I kept my head up and never gave up, and now I can slowly see the recovery. It’s a bit high-risk, but I believe it will become stable
