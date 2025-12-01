SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / CFX MOON
Ibrahim Siraz

CFX MOON

Ibrahim Siraz
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
24 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 9%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 578
Transacciones Rentables:
983 (62.29%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
595 (37.71%)
Mejor transacción:
486.65 USD
Peor transacción:
-666.33 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
14 614.40 USD (9 130 032 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-13 605.51 USD (19 749 544 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (102.20 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
766.32 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
19.19%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
38
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.42
Transacciones Largas:
790 (50.06%)
Transacciones Cortas:
788 (49.94%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.07
Beneficio Esperado:
0.64 USD
Beneficio medio:
14.87 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-22.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
25 (-521.01 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-674.93 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.27%
Pronóstico anual:
187.12%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 145.63 USD
Máxima:
2 379.36 USD (22.59%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
21.04% (2 379.15 USD)
De fondos:
22.11% (2 471.82 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 393
DE40 254
XAUUSD 159
AUDCAD 102
US30 84
USTEC 78
GBPUSD 75
EURAUD 61
EURUSD 59
USDJPY 45
NZDCAD 35
AUDNZD 29
GBPCAD 27
AUDUSD 22
NZDUSD 22
EURCAD 20
GBPAUD 18
EURNZD 16
EURCHF 14
AUDJPY 12
CADCHF 11
AUDSGD 9
EURGBP 8
AUDCHF 7
GBPCHF 5
GBPJPY 4
CHFSGD 3
CHFJPY 2
USDCAD 2
EURJPY 1
USDSGD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD -1.8K
DE40 -134
XAUUSD -333
AUDCAD 460
US30 268
USTEC 152
GBPUSD 585
EURAUD 59
EURUSD -1
USDJPY -108
NZDCAD 68
AUDNZD 25
GBPCAD 46
AUDUSD -155
NZDUSD 36
EURCAD -26
GBPAUD 193
EURNZD -79
EURCHF -139
AUDJPY 279
CADCHF 35
AUDSGD -357
EURGBP 86
AUDCHF 177
GBPCHF 105
GBPJPY 872
CHFSGD 112
CHFJPY -13
USDCAD 730
EURJPY -17
USDSGD -95
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD -11M
DE40 -12K
XAUUSD 3.8K
AUDCAD 3.6K
US30 28K
USTEC 15K
GBPUSD 6.2K
EURAUD 4.8K
EURUSD -23
USDJPY 368
NZDCAD 1.9K
AUDNZD -2K
GBPCAD 290
AUDUSD 653
NZDUSD -4
EURCAD -72
GBPAUD 2.8K
EURNZD -693
EURCHF -660
AUDJPY 6.2K
CADCHF 351
AUDSGD -2K
EURGBP 383
AUDCHF 951
GBPCHF 618
GBPJPY 1.8K
CHFSGD 775
CHFJPY -1.7K
USDCAD 3K
EURJPY -1.2K
USDSGD -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +486.65 USD
Peor transacción: -666 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 16
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +102.20 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -521.01 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.35 × 20
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
OxSecurities-Live
0.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.76 × 416
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
itexsys-Platform
1.86 × 22
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.05 × 16484
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
otros 91...
So much damage was already done to this account by the time I started. I was open to trying new EAs, but things didn’t go well at first. The good part is I kept my head up and never gave up, and now I can slowly see the recovery. It’s a bit high-risk, but I believe it will become stable
No hay comentarios
2025.12.09 08:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 149 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 16:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.69% of days out of 145 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
