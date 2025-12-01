- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 372
Bénéfice trades:
854 (62.24%)
Perte trades:
518 (37.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
441.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-666.33 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 577.80 USD (9 069 733 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 039.35 USD (19 666 428 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (102.20 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
493.55 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.63%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
76
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.19
Longs trades:
682 (49.71%)
Courts trades:
690 (50.29%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.39 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-521.01 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-674.93 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.54%
Prévision annuelle:
115.74%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 145.63 USD
Maximal:
2 379.36 USD (22.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.04% (2 379.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.93% (859.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|393
|DE40
|239
|XAUUSD
|131
|AUDCAD
|81
|US30
|66
|USTEC
|63
|GBPUSD
|58
|EURUSD
|50
|EURAUD
|49
|USDJPY
|37
|NZDCAD
|31
|AUDNZD
|29
|NZDUSD
|19
|GBPCAD
|17
|AUDUSD
|16
|GBPAUD
|16
|EURCAD
|15
|EURNZD
|12
|AUDJPY
|11
|CADCHF
|9
|EURCHF
|6
|AUDCHF
|6
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPJPY
|3
|CHFSGD
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-1.8K
|DE40
|156
|XAUUSD
|-352
|AUDCAD
|307
|US30
|239
|USTEC
|218
|GBPUSD
|-91
|EURUSD
|-135
|EURAUD
|236
|USDJPY
|-145
|NZDCAD
|45
|AUDNZD
|25
|NZDUSD
|50
|GBPCAD
|-167
|AUDUSD
|-17
|GBPAUD
|168
|EURCAD
|-69
|EURNZD
|-31
|AUDJPY
|160
|CADCHF
|6
|EURCHF
|-43
|AUDCHF
|315
|EURGBP
|42
|GBPJPY
|386
|CHFSGD
|112
|GBPCHF
|69
|CHFJPY
|-13
|EURJPY
|-17
|USDSGD
|-95
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-11M
|DE40
|16K
|XAUUSD
|6K
|AUDCAD
|2K
|US30
|26K
|USTEC
|23K
|GBPUSD
|4K
|EURUSD
|-833
|EURAUD
|5.3K
|USDJPY
|-41
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|-2K
|NZDUSD
|98
|GBPCAD
|-2.4K
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|GBPAUD
|2.4K
|EURCAD
|-678
|EURNZD
|313
|AUDJPY
|4.9K
|CADCHF
|130
|EURCHF
|-260
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|148
|GBPJPY
|-701
|CHFSGD
|775
|GBPCHF
|351
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|USDSGD
|-1K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +441.60 USD
Pire transaction: -666 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +102.20 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -521.01 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.35 × 20
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.81 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.82 × 388
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.11 × 15886
So much damage was already done to this account by the time I started. I was open to trying new EAs, but things didn’t go well at first. The good part is I kept my head up and never gave up, and now I can slowly see the recovery. It’s a bit high-risk, but I believe it will become stable
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
21
95%
1 372
62%
100%
0.95
-0.34
USD
USD
21%
1:500