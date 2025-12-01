SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / CFX MOON
Ibrahim Siraz

CFX MOON

Ibrahim Siraz
0 avis
21 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 372
Bénéfice trades:
854 (62.24%)
Perte trades:
518 (37.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
441.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-666.33 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 577.80 USD (9 069 733 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 039.35 USD (19 666 428 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (102.20 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
493.55 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.63%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
76
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.19
Longs trades:
682 (49.71%)
Courts trades:
690 (50.29%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.39 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-521.01 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-674.93 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.54%
Prévision annuelle:
115.74%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 145.63 USD
Maximal:
2 379.36 USD (22.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.04% (2 379.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.93% (859.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 393
DE40 239
XAUUSD 131
AUDCAD 81
US30 66
USTEC 63
GBPUSD 58
EURUSD 50
EURAUD 49
USDJPY 37
NZDCAD 31
AUDNZD 29
NZDUSD 19
GBPCAD 17
AUDUSD 16
GBPAUD 16
EURCAD 15
EURNZD 12
AUDJPY 11
CADCHF 9
EURCHF 6
AUDCHF 6
EURGBP 5
GBPJPY 3
CHFSGD 3
GBPCHF 3
CHFJPY 2
EURJPY 1
USDSGD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -1.8K
DE40 156
XAUUSD -352
AUDCAD 307
US30 239
USTEC 218
GBPUSD -91
EURUSD -135
EURAUD 236
USDJPY -145
NZDCAD 45
AUDNZD 25
NZDUSD 50
GBPCAD -167
AUDUSD -17
GBPAUD 168
EURCAD -69
EURNZD -31
AUDJPY 160
CADCHF 6
EURCHF -43
AUDCHF 315
EURGBP 42
GBPJPY 386
CHFSGD 112
GBPCHF 69
CHFJPY -13
EURJPY -17
USDSGD -95
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -11M
DE40 16K
XAUUSD 6K
AUDCAD 2K
US30 26K
USTEC 23K
GBPUSD 4K
EURUSD -833
EURAUD 5.3K
USDJPY -41
NZDCAD 1.4K
AUDNZD -2K
NZDUSD 98
GBPCAD -2.4K
AUDUSD 1.2K
GBPAUD 2.4K
EURCAD -678
EURNZD 313
AUDJPY 4.9K
CADCHF 130
EURCHF -260
AUDCHF 1.4K
EURGBP 148
GBPJPY -701
CHFSGD 775
GBPCHF 351
CHFJPY -1.7K
EURJPY -1.2K
USDSGD -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +441.60 USD
Pire transaction: -666 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +102.20 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -521.01 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.35 × 20
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
OxSecurities-Live
1.40 × 5
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
itexsys-Platform
1.81 × 21
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.82 × 388
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.11 × 15886
89 plus...
So much damage was already done to this account by the time I started. I was open to trying new EAs, but things didn’t go well at first. The good part is I kept my head up and never gave up, and now I can slowly see the recovery. It’s a bit high-risk, but I believe it will become stable
Aucun avis
