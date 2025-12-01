SignalsSections
Ibrahim Siraz

CFX MOON

Ibrahim Siraz
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 563
Profit Trades:
979 (62.63%)
Loss Trades:
584 (37.36%)
Best trade:
486.65 USD
Worst trade:
-666.33 USD
Gross Profit:
14 227.81 USD (9 127 984 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 346.85 USD (19 746 728 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (102.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
766.32 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.19%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
785 (50.22%)
Short Trades:
778 (49.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
14.53 USD
Average Loss:
-22.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-521.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-674.93 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.77%
Annual Forecast:
82.18%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 145.63 USD
Maximal:
2 379.36 USD (22.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.04% (2 379.15 USD)
By Equity:
22.11% (2 471.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 393
DE40 254
XAUUSD 159
AUDCAD 99
US30 83
USTEC 77
GBPUSD 75
EURAUD 61
EURUSD 59
USDJPY 45
NZDCAD 35
AUDNZD 29
GBPCAD 27
NZDUSD 21
AUDUSD 20
EURCAD 19
GBPAUD 18
EURNZD 14
EURCHF 13
AUDJPY 12
CADCHF 11
EURGBP 8
AUDCHF 7
AUDSGD 7
GBPCHF 5
GBPJPY 4
CHFSGD 3
CHFJPY 2
EURJPY 1
USDSGD 1
USDCAD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -1.8K
DE40 -134
XAUUSD -333
AUDCAD 490
US30 263
USTEC 153
GBPUSD 585
EURAUD 59
EURUSD -1
USDJPY -108
NZDCAD 68
AUDNZD 25
GBPCAD 46
NZDUSD 78
AUDUSD -129
EURCAD -18
GBPAUD 193
EURNZD -12
EURCHF -110
AUDJPY 279
CADCHF 35
EURGBP 86
AUDCHF 177
AUDSGD -303
GBPCHF 105
GBPJPY 872
CHFSGD 112
CHFJPY -13
EURJPY -17
USDSGD -95
USDCAD 355
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -11M
DE40 -12K
XAUUSD 3.8K
AUDCAD 4K
US30 28K
USTEC 15K
GBPUSD 6.2K
EURAUD 4.8K
EURUSD -23
USDJPY 368
NZDCAD 1.9K
AUDNZD -2K
GBPCAD 290
NZDUSD 369
AUDUSD 830
EURCAD -4
GBPAUD 2.8K
EURNZD 268
EURCHF -468
AUDJPY 6.2K
CADCHF 351
EURGBP 383
AUDCHF 951
AUDSGD -1.5K
GBPCHF 618
GBPJPY 1.8K
CHFSGD 775
CHFJPY -1.7K
EURJPY -1.2K
USDSGD -1K
USDCAD 1.5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +486.65 USD
Worst trade: -666 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -521.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.35 × 20
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
OxSecurities-Live
0.80 × 5
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.77 × 412
itexsys-Platform
1.86 × 22
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.05 × 16484
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
91 more...
So much damage was already done to this account by the time I started. I was open to trying new EAs, but things didn’t go well at first. The good part is I kept my head up and never gave up, and now I can slowly see the recovery. It’s a bit high-risk, but I believe it will become stable
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CFX MOON
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
24
96%
1 563
62%
100%
1.06
0.56
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

