Trades:
1 563
Profit Trades:
979 (62.63%)
Loss Trades:
584 (37.36%)
Best trade:
486.65 USD
Worst trade:
-666.33 USD
Gross Profit:
14 227.81 USD (9 127 984 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 346.85 USD (19 746 728 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (102.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
766.32 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.19%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
785 (50.22%)
Short Trades:
778 (49.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
14.53 USD
Average Loss:
-22.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-521.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-674.93 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.77%
Annual Forecast:
82.18%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 145.63 USD
Maximal:
2 379.36 USD (22.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.04% (2 379.15 USD)
By Equity:
22.11% (2 471.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|393
|DE40
|254
|XAUUSD
|159
|AUDCAD
|99
|US30
|83
|USTEC
|77
|GBPUSD
|75
|EURAUD
|61
|EURUSD
|59
|USDJPY
|45
|NZDCAD
|35
|AUDNZD
|29
|GBPCAD
|27
|NZDUSD
|21
|AUDUSD
|20
|EURCAD
|19
|GBPAUD
|18
|EURNZD
|14
|EURCHF
|13
|AUDJPY
|12
|CADCHF
|11
|EURGBP
|8
|AUDCHF
|7
|AUDSGD
|7
|GBPCHF
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|CHFSGD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-1.8K
|DE40
|-134
|XAUUSD
|-333
|AUDCAD
|490
|US30
|263
|USTEC
|153
|GBPUSD
|585
|EURAUD
|59
|EURUSD
|-1
|USDJPY
|-108
|NZDCAD
|68
|AUDNZD
|25
|GBPCAD
|46
|NZDUSD
|78
|AUDUSD
|-129
|EURCAD
|-18
|GBPAUD
|193
|EURNZD
|-12
|EURCHF
|-110
|AUDJPY
|279
|CADCHF
|35
|EURGBP
|86
|AUDCHF
|177
|AUDSGD
|-303
|GBPCHF
|105
|GBPJPY
|872
|CHFSGD
|112
|CHFJPY
|-13
|EURJPY
|-17
|USDSGD
|-95
|USDCAD
|355
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-11M
|DE40
|-12K
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|AUDCAD
|4K
|US30
|28K
|USTEC
|15K
|GBPUSD
|6.2K
|EURAUD
|4.8K
|EURUSD
|-23
|USDJPY
|368
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDNZD
|-2K
|GBPCAD
|290
|NZDUSD
|369
|AUDUSD
|830
|EURCAD
|-4
|GBPAUD
|2.8K
|EURNZD
|268
|EURCHF
|-468
|AUDJPY
|6.2K
|CADCHF
|351
|EURGBP
|383
|AUDCHF
|951
|AUDSGD
|-1.5K
|GBPCHF
|618
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|CHFSGD
|775
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|USDSGD
|-1K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +486.65 USD
Worst trade: -666 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -521.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.35 × 20
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.77 × 412
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.86 × 22
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.05 × 16484
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
So much damage was already done to this account by the time I started. I was open to trying new EAs, but things didn’t go well at first. The good part is I kept my head up and never gave up, and now I can slowly see the recovery. It’s a bit high-risk, but I believe it will become stable
