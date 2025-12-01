SegnaliSezioni
Ibrahim Siraz

CFX MOON

Ibrahim Siraz
0 recensioni
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 372
Profit Trade:
854 (62.24%)
Loss Trade:
518 (37.76%)
Best Trade:
441.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-666.33 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 577.80 USD (9 069 733 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 039.35 USD (19 666 428 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (102.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
493.55 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.63%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
76
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.19
Long Trade:
682 (49.71%)
Short Trade:
690 (50.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-0.34 USD
Profitto medio:
12.39 USD
Perdita media:
-21.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-521.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-674.93 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
9.54%
Previsione annuale:
115.74%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 145.63 USD
Massimale:
2 379.36 USD (22.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.04% (2 379.15 USD)
Per equità:
7.93% (859.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 393
DE40 239
XAUUSD 131
AUDCAD 81
US30 66
USTEC 63
GBPUSD 58
EURUSD 50
EURAUD 49
USDJPY 37
NZDCAD 31
AUDNZD 29
NZDUSD 19
GBPCAD 17
AUDUSD 16
GBPAUD 16
EURCAD 15
EURNZD 12
AUDJPY 11
CADCHF 9
EURCHF 6
AUDCHF 6
EURGBP 5
GBPJPY 3
CHFSGD 3
GBPCHF 3
CHFJPY 2
EURJPY 1
USDSGD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -1.8K
DE40 156
XAUUSD -352
AUDCAD 307
US30 239
USTEC 218
GBPUSD -91
EURUSD -135
EURAUD 236
USDJPY -145
NZDCAD 45
AUDNZD 25
NZDUSD 50
GBPCAD -167
AUDUSD -17
GBPAUD 168
EURCAD -69
EURNZD -31
AUDJPY 160
CADCHF 6
EURCHF -43
AUDCHF 315
EURGBP 42
GBPJPY 386
CHFSGD 112
GBPCHF 69
CHFJPY -13
EURJPY -17
USDSGD -95
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -11M
DE40 16K
XAUUSD 6K
AUDCAD 2K
US30 26K
USTEC 23K
GBPUSD 4K
EURUSD -833
EURAUD 5.3K
USDJPY -41
NZDCAD 1.4K
AUDNZD -2K
NZDUSD 98
GBPCAD -2.4K
AUDUSD 1.2K
GBPAUD 2.4K
EURCAD -678
EURNZD 313
AUDJPY 4.9K
CADCHF 130
EURCHF -260
AUDCHF 1.4K
EURGBP 148
GBPJPY -701
CHFSGD 775
GBPCHF 351
CHFJPY -1.7K
EURJPY -1.2K
USDSGD -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +441.60 USD
Worst Trade: -666 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +102.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -521.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.35 × 20
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
OxSecurities-Live
1.40 × 5
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
itexsys-Platform
1.81 × 21
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.82 × 388
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.11 × 15886
89 più
So much damage was already done to this account by the time I started. I was open to trying new EAs, but things didn’t go well at first. The good part is I kept my head up and never gave up, and now I can slowly see the recovery. It’s a bit high-risk, but I believe it will become stable
