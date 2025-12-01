- Crescita
Trade:
1 372
Profit Trade:
854 (62.24%)
Loss Trade:
518 (37.76%)
Best Trade:
441.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-666.33 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 577.80 USD (9 069 733 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 039.35 USD (19 666 428 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (102.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
493.55 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.63%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
76
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.19
Long Trade:
682 (49.71%)
Short Trade:
690 (50.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-0.34 USD
Profitto medio:
12.39 USD
Perdita media:
-21.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-521.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-674.93 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
9.54%
Previsione annuale:
115.74%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 145.63 USD
Massimale:
2 379.36 USD (22.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.04% (2 379.15 USD)
Per equità:
7.93% (859.08 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|393
|DE40
|239
|XAUUSD
|131
|AUDCAD
|81
|US30
|66
|USTEC
|63
|GBPUSD
|58
|EURUSD
|50
|EURAUD
|49
|USDJPY
|37
|NZDCAD
|31
|AUDNZD
|29
|NZDUSD
|19
|GBPCAD
|17
|AUDUSD
|16
|GBPAUD
|16
|EURCAD
|15
|EURNZD
|12
|AUDJPY
|11
|CADCHF
|9
|EURCHF
|6
|AUDCHF
|6
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPJPY
|3
|CHFSGD
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|-1.8K
|DE40
|156
|XAUUSD
|-352
|AUDCAD
|307
|US30
|239
|USTEC
|218
|GBPUSD
|-91
|EURUSD
|-135
|EURAUD
|236
|USDJPY
|-145
|NZDCAD
|45
|AUDNZD
|25
|NZDUSD
|50
|GBPCAD
|-167
|AUDUSD
|-17
|GBPAUD
|168
|EURCAD
|-69
|EURNZD
|-31
|AUDJPY
|160
|CADCHF
|6
|EURCHF
|-43
|AUDCHF
|315
|EURGBP
|42
|GBPJPY
|386
|CHFSGD
|112
|GBPCHF
|69
|CHFJPY
|-13
|EURJPY
|-17
|USDSGD
|-95
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|-11M
|DE40
|16K
|XAUUSD
|6K
|AUDCAD
|2K
|US30
|26K
|USTEC
|23K
|GBPUSD
|4K
|EURUSD
|-833
|EURAUD
|5.3K
|USDJPY
|-41
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|-2K
|NZDUSD
|98
|GBPCAD
|-2.4K
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|GBPAUD
|2.4K
|EURCAD
|-678
|EURNZD
|313
|AUDJPY
|4.9K
|CADCHF
|130
|EURCHF
|-260
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|148
|GBPJPY
|-701
|CHFSGD
|775
|GBPCHF
|351
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|USDSGD
|-1K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +441.60 USD
Worst Trade: -666 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +102.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -521.01 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.35 × 20
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.81 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.82 × 388
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.11 × 15886
So much damage was already done to this account by the time I started. I was open to trying new EAs, but things didn’t go well at first. The good part is I kept my head up and never gave up, and now I can slowly see the recovery. It’s a bit high-risk, but I believe it will become stable
