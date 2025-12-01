SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / CFX MOON
Ibrahim Siraz

CFX MOON

Ibrahim Siraz
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
25 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 583
Gewinntrades:
985 (62.22%)
Verlusttrades:
598 (37.78%)
Bester Trade:
486.65 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-666.33 USD
Bruttoprofit:
14 664.14 USD (9 130 469 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-13 762.11 USD (19 751 433 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (102.20 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
766.32 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.19%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
37
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.38
Long-Positionen:
793 (50.09%)
Short-Positionen:
790 (49.91%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
14.89 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-23.01 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
25 (-521.01 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-674.93 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
13.24%
Jahresprognose:
160.60%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2 145.63 USD
Maximaler:
2 379.36 USD (22.59%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.04% (2 379.15 USD)
Kapital:
22.11% (2 471.82 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 393
DE40 254
XAUUSD 159
AUDCAD 102
US30 84
USTEC 78
GBPUSD 75
EURAUD 63
EURUSD 59
USDJPY 45
NZDCAD 35
AUDNZD 29
GBPCAD 27
AUDUSD 22
NZDUSD 22
EURCAD 21
GBPAUD 18
EURNZD 16
EURCHF 14
AUDJPY 12
CADCHF 12
AUDSGD 9
EURGBP 8
AUDCHF 7
GBPCHF 6
GBPJPY 4
CHFSGD 3
CHFJPY 2
USDCAD 2
EURJPY 1
USDSGD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -1.8K
DE40 -134
XAUUSD -333
AUDCAD 460
US30 268
USTEC 152
GBPUSD 585
EURAUD -88
EURUSD -1
USDJPY -108
NZDCAD 68
AUDNZD 25
GBPCAD 46
AUDUSD -155
NZDUSD 36
EURCAD -6
GBPAUD 193
EURNZD -79
EURCHF -139
AUDJPY 279
CADCHF 25
AUDSGD -357
EURGBP 86
AUDCHF 177
GBPCHF 134
GBPJPY 872
CHFSGD 112
CHFJPY -13
USDCAD 730
EURJPY -17
USDSGD -95
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -11M
DE40 -12K
XAUUSD 3.8K
AUDCAD 3.6K
US30 28K
USTEC 15K
GBPUSD 6.2K
EURAUD 3K
EURUSD -23
USDJPY 368
NZDCAD 1.9K
AUDNZD -2K
GBPCAD 290
AUDUSD 653
NZDUSD -4
EURCAD 171
GBPAUD 2.8K
EURNZD -693
EURCHF -660
AUDJPY 6.2K
CADCHF 295
AUDSGD -2K
EURGBP 383
AUDCHF 951
GBPCHF 812
GBPJPY 1.8K
CHFSGD 775
CHFJPY -1.7K
USDCAD 3K
EURJPY -1.2K
USDSGD -1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +486.65 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -666 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 16
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +102.20 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -521.01 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.35 × 20
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
OxSecurities-Live
0.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.76 × 416
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
itexsys-Platform
1.86 × 22
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.05 × 16484
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
noch 91 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
So much damage was already done to this account by the time I started. I was open to trying new EAs, but things didn’t go well at first. The good part is I kept my head up and never gave up, and now I can slowly see the recovery. It’s a bit high-risk, but I believe it will become stable
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.09 08:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 149 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 16:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.69% of days out of 145 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
CFX MOON
30 USD pro Monat
8%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
25
96%
1 583
62%
100%
1.06
0.57
USD
22%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.