- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 583
Gewinntrades:
985 (62.22%)
Verlusttrades:
598 (37.78%)
Bester Trade:
486.65 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-666.33 USD
Bruttoprofit:
14 664.14 USD (9 130 469 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-13 762.11 USD (19 751 433 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (102.20 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
766.32 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.19%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
37
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.38
Long-Positionen:
793 (50.09%)
Short-Positionen:
790 (49.91%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
14.89 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-23.01 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
25 (-521.01 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-674.93 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
13.24%
Jahresprognose:
160.60%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2 145.63 USD
Maximaler:
2 379.36 USD (22.59%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.04% (2 379.15 USD)
Kapital:
22.11% (2 471.82 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|393
|DE40
|254
|XAUUSD
|159
|AUDCAD
|102
|US30
|84
|USTEC
|78
|GBPUSD
|75
|EURAUD
|63
|EURUSD
|59
|USDJPY
|45
|NZDCAD
|35
|AUDNZD
|29
|GBPCAD
|27
|AUDUSD
|22
|NZDUSD
|22
|EURCAD
|21
|GBPAUD
|18
|EURNZD
|16
|EURCHF
|14
|AUDJPY
|12
|CADCHF
|12
|AUDSGD
|9
|EURGBP
|8
|AUDCHF
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|CHFSGD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-1.8K
|DE40
|-134
|XAUUSD
|-333
|AUDCAD
|460
|US30
|268
|USTEC
|152
|GBPUSD
|585
|EURAUD
|-88
|EURUSD
|-1
|USDJPY
|-108
|NZDCAD
|68
|AUDNZD
|25
|GBPCAD
|46
|AUDUSD
|-155
|NZDUSD
|36
|EURCAD
|-6
|GBPAUD
|193
|EURNZD
|-79
|EURCHF
|-139
|AUDJPY
|279
|CADCHF
|25
|AUDSGD
|-357
|EURGBP
|86
|AUDCHF
|177
|GBPCHF
|134
|GBPJPY
|872
|CHFSGD
|112
|CHFJPY
|-13
|USDCAD
|730
|EURJPY
|-17
|USDSGD
|-95
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-11M
|DE40
|-12K
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|US30
|28K
|USTEC
|15K
|GBPUSD
|6.2K
|EURAUD
|3K
|EURUSD
|-23
|USDJPY
|368
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDNZD
|-2K
|GBPCAD
|290
|AUDUSD
|653
|NZDUSD
|-4
|EURCAD
|171
|GBPAUD
|2.8K
|EURNZD
|-693
|EURCHF
|-660
|AUDJPY
|6.2K
|CADCHF
|295
|AUDSGD
|-2K
|EURGBP
|383
|AUDCHF
|951
|GBPCHF
|812
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|CHFSGD
|775
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|USDCAD
|3K
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|USDSGD
|-1K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +486.65 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -666 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 16
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +102.20 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -521.01 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.35 × 20
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.76 × 416
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.86 × 22
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.05 × 16484
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
noch 91 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
So much damage was already done to this account by the time I started. I was open to trying new EAs, but things didn’t go well at first. The good part is I kept my head up and never gave up, and now I can slowly see the recovery. It’s a bit high-risk, but I believe it will become stable
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
8%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
25
96%
1 583
62%
100%
1.06
0.57
USD
USD
22%
1:500