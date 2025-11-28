SeñalesSecciones
Flavio Braga Fracalossi

WeeklyPatterns Pro

Flavio Braga Fracalossi
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 18%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
46
Transacciones Rentables:
31 (67.39%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
15 (32.61%)
Mejor transacción:
8.11 USD
Peor transacción:
-5.70 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
75.53 USD (10 200 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-32.37 USD (4 023 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (31.24 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
31.24 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Actividad comercial:
96.50%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.48%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.28
Transacciones Largas:
16 (34.78%)
Transacciones Cortas:
30 (65.22%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.33
Beneficio Esperado:
0.94 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.44 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.16 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-7.76 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-7.76 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
18.14%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
6.03 USD
Máxima:
18.90 USD (7.54%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.54% (18.90 USD)
De fondos:
22.16% (61.79 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDNZDm 5
GBPNZDm 4
GBPUSDm 4
GBPJPYm 3
EURUSDm 2
CADCHFm 2
NZDJPYm 2
NZDUSDm 2
NZDCADm 2
EURGBPm 2
AUDCADm 2
EURNZDm 2
EURAUDm 2
USDCHFm 2
AUDUSDm 2
USDJPYm 2
GBPCHFm 1
NZDCHFm 1
EURCHFm 1
GBPAUDm 1
GBPCADm 1
EURCADm 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDNZDm 5
GBPNZDm 5
GBPUSDm -4
GBPJPYm 10
EURUSDm 0
CADCHFm -1
NZDJPYm 3
NZDUSDm -3
NZDCADm 3
EURGBPm 4
AUDCADm -3
EURNZDm 3
EURAUDm -2
USDCHFm 4
AUDUSDm 7
USDJPYm 10
GBPCHFm 1
NZDCHFm -1
EURCHFm 5
GBPAUDm 3
GBPCADm -6
EURCADm 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDNZDm 790
GBPNZDm 788
GBPUSDm -392
GBPJPYm 1.6K
EURUSDm -27
CADCHFm -81
NZDJPYm 437
NZDUSDm -300
NZDCADm 370
EURGBPm 289
AUDCADm -398
EURNZDm 523
EURAUDm -249
USDCHFm 317
AUDUSDm 681
USDJPYm 1.6K
GBPCHFm 41
NZDCHFm -94
EURCHFm 411
GBPAUDm 485
GBPCADm -786
EURCADm 158
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.11 USD
Peor transacción: -6 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +31.24 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -7.76 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real11" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Clean Institutional Swing Trading

Professional swing signal (2–15 days) based purely on price action and smart money concepts:

  • Weekly & daily candlestick patterns
  • Market maker liquidity zones (order blocks, FVG, liquidity pools)
  • PVSRA volume analysis for absorption/exhaustion
  • No indicators, no martingale, no grid

We trade where institutions accumulate and distribute — major forex pairs, Gold, NAS100, US30.

Consistent, transparent, real-time signals.

Trade like the banks, using weekly structure.

Pro swing signals: weekly patterns + MM liquidity zones + PVSRA. 1-2% risk. No indicators. Institutional edge.

Perfect for MQL5 — short, powerful and professional.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.12 03:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 20:51
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 20:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 20:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
