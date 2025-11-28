- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZDm
|5
|GBPNZDm
|4
|GBPUSDm
|4
|GBPJPYm
|3
|EURUSDm
|2
|CADCHFm
|2
|NZDJPYm
|2
|NZDUSDm
|2
|NZDCADm
|2
|EURGBPm
|2
|AUDCADm
|2
|EURNZDm
|2
|EURAUDm
|2
|USDCHFm
|2
|AUDUSDm
|2
|USDJPYm
|2
|GBPCHFm
|1
|NZDCHFm
|1
|EURCHFm
|1
|GBPAUDm
|1
|GBPCADm
|1
|EURCADm
|1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDNZDm
|5
|GBPNZDm
|5
|GBPUSDm
|-4
|GBPJPYm
|10
|EURUSDm
|0
|CADCHFm
|-1
|NZDJPYm
|3
|NZDUSDm
|-3
|NZDCADm
|3
|EURGBPm
|4
|AUDCADm
|-3
|EURNZDm
|3
|EURAUDm
|-2
|USDCHFm
|4
|AUDUSDm
|7
|USDJPYm
|10
|GBPCHFm
|1
|NZDCHFm
|-1
|EURCHFm
|5
|GBPAUDm
|3
|GBPCADm
|-6
|EURCADm
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDNZDm
|790
|GBPNZDm
|788
|GBPUSDm
|-392
|GBPJPYm
|1.6K
|EURUSDm
|-27
|CADCHFm
|-81
|NZDJPYm
|437
|NZDUSDm
|-300
|NZDCADm
|370
|EURGBPm
|289
|AUDCADm
|-398
|EURNZDm
|523
|EURAUDm
|-249
|USDCHFm
|317
|AUDUSDm
|681
|USDJPYm
|1.6K
|GBPCHFm
|41
|NZDCHFm
|-94
|EURCHFm
|411
|GBPAUDm
|485
|GBPCADm
|-786
|EURCADm
|158
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real11" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Clean Institutional Swing Trading
Professional swing signal (2–15 days) based purely on price action and smart money concepts:
- Weekly & daily candlestick patterns
- Market maker liquidity zones (order blocks, FVG, liquidity pools)
- PVSRA volume analysis for absorption/exhaustion
- No indicators, no martingale, no grid
We trade where institutions accumulate and distribute — major forex pairs, Gold, NAS100, US30.
Consistent, transparent, real-time signals.
Trade like the banks, using weekly structure.
Pro swing signals: weekly patterns + MM liquidity zones + PVSRA. 1-2% risk. No indicators. Institutional edge.
Perfect for MQL5 — short, powerful and professional.
