SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / WeeklyPatterns Pro
Flavio Braga Fracalossi

WeeklyPatterns Pro

Flavio Braga Fracalossi
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
30 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
15 (33.33%)
Best trade:
8.11 USD
Worst trade:
-5.70 USD
Gross Profit:
73.22 USD (9 838 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.37 USD (4 023 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (31.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.24 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
96.50%
Max deposit load:
20.03%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
15 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
30 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-2.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.76 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
17.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.03 USD
Maximal:
18.90 USD (7.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.54% (18.90 USD)
By Equity:
20.10% (56.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZDm 5
GBPNZDm 4
GBPUSDm 4
GBPJPYm 3
EURUSDm 2
CADCHFm 2
NZDJPYm 2
NZDUSDm 2
NZDCADm 2
EURGBPm 2
AUDCADm 2
EURNZDm 2
EURAUDm 2
USDCHFm 2
AUDUSDm 2
GBPCHFm 1
NZDCHFm 1
EURCHFm 1
GBPAUDm 1
GBPCADm 1
EURCADm 1
USDJPYm 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZDm 5
GBPNZDm 5
GBPUSDm -4
GBPJPYm 10
EURUSDm 0
CADCHFm -1
NZDJPYm 3
NZDUSDm -3
NZDCADm 3
EURGBPm 4
AUDCADm -3
EURNZDm 3
EURAUDm -2
USDCHFm 4
AUDUSDm 7
GBPCHFm 1
NZDCHFm -1
EURCHFm 5
GBPAUDm 3
GBPCADm -6
EURCADm 1
USDJPYm 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZDm 790
GBPNZDm 788
GBPUSDm -392
GBPJPYm 1.6K
EURUSDm -27
CADCHFm -81
NZDJPYm 437
NZDUSDm -300
NZDCADm 370
EURGBPm 289
AUDCADm -398
EURNZDm 523
EURAUDm -249
USDCHFm 317
AUDUSDm 681
GBPCHFm 41
NZDCHFm -94
EURCHFm 411
GBPAUDm 485
GBPCADm -786
EURCADm 158
USDJPYm 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.11 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Clean Institutional Swing Trading

Professional swing signal (2–15 days) based purely on price action and smart money concepts:

  • Weekly & daily candlestick patterns
  • Market maker liquidity zones (order blocks, FVG, liquidity pools)
  • PVSRA volume analysis for absorption/exhaustion
  • No indicators, no martingale, no grid

We trade where institutions accumulate and distribute — major forex pairs, Gold, NAS100, US30.

Consistent, transparent, real-time signals.

Trade like the banks, using weekly structure.

Pro swing signals: weekly patterns + MM liquidity zones + PVSRA. 1-2% risk. No indicators. Institutional edge.

Perfect for MQL5 — short, powerful and professional.


No reviews
2025.12.12 03:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 20:51
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 20:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 20:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WeeklyPatterns Pro
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
279
USD
4
0%
45
66%
97%
2.26
0.91
USD
20%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.