- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZDm
|5
|GBPNZDm
|4
|GBPUSDm
|4
|GBPJPYm
|3
|EURUSDm
|2
|CADCHFm
|2
|NZDJPYm
|2
|NZDUSDm
|2
|NZDCADm
|2
|EURGBPm
|2
|AUDCADm
|2
|EURNZDm
|2
|EURAUDm
|2
|USDCHFm
|2
|AUDUSDm
|2
|GBPCHFm
|1
|NZDCHFm
|1
|EURCHFm
|1
|GBPAUDm
|1
|GBPCADm
|1
|EURCADm
|1
|USDJPYm
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZDm
|5
|GBPNZDm
|5
|GBPUSDm
|-4
|GBPJPYm
|10
|EURUSDm
|0
|CADCHFm
|-1
|NZDJPYm
|3
|NZDUSDm
|-3
|NZDCADm
|3
|EURGBPm
|4
|AUDCADm
|-3
|EURNZDm
|3
|EURAUDm
|-2
|USDCHFm
|4
|AUDUSDm
|7
|GBPCHFm
|1
|NZDCHFm
|-1
|EURCHFm
|5
|GBPAUDm
|3
|GBPCADm
|-6
|EURCADm
|1
|USDJPYm
|8
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZDm
|790
|GBPNZDm
|788
|GBPUSDm
|-392
|GBPJPYm
|1.6K
|EURUSDm
|-27
|CADCHFm
|-81
|NZDJPYm
|437
|NZDUSDm
|-300
|NZDCADm
|370
|EURGBPm
|289
|AUDCADm
|-398
|EURNZDm
|523
|EURAUDm
|-249
|USDCHFm
|317
|AUDUSDm
|681
|GBPCHFm
|41
|NZDCHFm
|-94
|EURCHFm
|411
|GBPAUDm
|485
|GBPCADm
|-786
|EURCADm
|158
|USDJPYm
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Clean Institutional Swing Trading
Professional swing signal (2–15 days) based purely on price action and smart money concepts:
- Weekly & daily candlestick patterns
- Market maker liquidity zones (order blocks, FVG, liquidity pools)
- PVSRA volume analysis for absorption/exhaustion
- No indicators, no martingale, no grid
We trade where institutions accumulate and distribute — major forex pairs, Gold, NAS100, US30.
Consistent, transparent, real-time signals.
Trade like the banks, using weekly structure.
Pro swing signals: weekly patterns + MM liquidity zones + PVSRA. 1-2% risk. No indicators. Institutional edge.
Perfect for MQL5 — short, powerful and professional.
