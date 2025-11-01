- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD_
|233
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPUSD_
|851
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPUSD_
|22K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CFI15-Real2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
I have solidly configured this system after in-depth technical analysis to operate for several years and ensure security, continuity, and stable profits.
A deposit of $3,000 is recommended to protect against market unpredictability. It generates a profit between $280 and $410 per month depending on market performance.
It uses a very smooth grid.
No stop losses.
I recommend withdrawing your profits regularly.
Take advantage of the stability opportunity.
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
