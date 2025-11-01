SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Security Durability Stability GBPUSD
Georges Aoun

Security Durability Stability GBPUSD

Georges Aoun
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 90 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 31%
CFI15-Real2
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
233
Transacciones Rentables:
172 (73.81%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
61 (26.18%)
Mejor transacción:
37.89 USD
Peor transacción:
-22.03 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 205.87 USD (35 720 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-354.46 USD (13 445 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (66.90 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
95.30 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.43
Actividad comercial:
89.93%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.51%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
19
Tiempo medio de espera:
20 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
10.32
Transacciones Largas:
142 (60.94%)
Transacciones Cortas:
91 (39.06%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.40
Beneficio Esperado:
3.65 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.01 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-5.81 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-37.35 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-57.57 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
12.70%
Trading algorítmico:
86%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
82.52 USD (2.46%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.78% (82.52 USD)
De fondos:
15.40% (456.46 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD_ 233
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD_ 851
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD_ 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +37.89 USD
Peor transacción: -22 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +66.90 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -37.35 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CFI15-Real2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

I have solidly configured this system after in-depth technical analysis to operate for several years and ensure security, continuity, and stable profits.

A deposit of $3,000 is recommended to protect against market unpredictability. It generates a profit between $280 and $410 per month depending on market performance.

It uses a very smooth grid.

No stop losses.

I recommend withdrawing your profits regularly.

Take advantage of the stability opportunity.

 

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
No hay comentarios
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 00:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 20:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 16:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 04:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 13:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.01 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Security Durability Stability GBPUSD
90 USD al mes
31%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
10
86%
233
73%
90%
3.40
3.65
USD
15%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.