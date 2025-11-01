SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Security Durability Stability GBPUSD
Georges Aoun

Security Durability Stability GBPUSD

Georges Aoun
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 90 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 31%
CFI15-Real2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
233
Gewinntrades:
172 (73.81%)
Verlusttrades:
61 (26.18%)
Bester Trade:
37.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-22.03 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 205.87 USD (35 720 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-354.46 USD (13 445 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (66.90 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
95.30 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading-Aktivität:
89.93%
Max deposit load:
7.51%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
10.32
Long-Positionen:
142 (60.94%)
Short-Positionen:
91 (39.06%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.40
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.01 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.81 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-37.35 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-57.57 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
12.70%
Algo-Trading:
86%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
82.52 USD (2.46%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.78% (82.52 USD)
Kapital:
15.40% (456.46 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD_ 233
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_ 851
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_ 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +37.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -22 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +66.90 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -37.35 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CFI15-Real2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

I have solidly configured this system after in-depth technical analysis to operate for several years and ensure security, continuity, and stable profits.

A deposit of $3,000 is recommended to protect against market unpredictability. It generates a profit between $280 and $410 per month depending on market performance.

It uses a very smooth grid.

No stop losses.

I recommend withdrawing your profits regularly.

Take advantage of the stability opportunity.

 

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 00:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 20:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 16:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 04:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 13:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.01 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Security Durability Stability GBPUSD
90 USD pro Monat
31%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
10
86%
233
73%
90%
3.40
3.65
USD
15%
1:500
Kopieren

