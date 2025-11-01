SignalsSections
Georges Aoun

Security Durability Stability GBPUSD

Georges Aoun
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 90 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
CFI15-Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
232
Profit Trades:
171 (73.70%)
Loss Trades:
61 (26.29%)
Best trade:
37.89 USD
Worst trade:
-22.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 202.27 USD (35 631 pips)
Gross Loss:
-354.46 USD (13 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (63.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.30 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
88.92%
Max deposit load:
7.51%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.27
Long Trades:
142 (61.21%)
Short Trades:
90 (38.79%)
Profit Factor:
3.39
Expected Payoff:
3.65 USD
Average Profit:
7.03 USD
Average Loss:
-5.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-37.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57.57 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
14.16%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
82.52 USD (2.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.78% (82.52 USD)
By Equity:
15.40% (456.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD_ 232
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_ 848
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_ 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.89 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CFI15-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I have solidly configured this system after in-depth technical analysis to operate for several years and ensure security, continuity, and stable profits.

A deposit of $3,000 is recommended to protect against market unpredictability. It generates a profit between $280 and $410 per month depending on market performance.

It uses a very smooth grid.

No stop losses.

I recommend withdrawing your profits regularly.

Take advantage of the stability opportunity.

 

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
No reviews
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 00:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 20:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 16:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 04:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 13:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.01 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Security Durability Stability GBPUSD
90 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
10
86%
232
73%
89%
3.39
3.65
USD
15%
1:500
