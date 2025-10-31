- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD.i
|10
|AUDJPY.i
|7
|EURUSD.i
|7
|USDCAD.i
|6
|USDJPY.i
|2
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDUSD.i
|9
|AUDJPY.i
|2
|EURUSD.i
|-2
|USDCAD.i
|-5
|USDJPY.i
|-1
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDUSD.i
|892
|AUDJPY.i
|172
|EURUSD.i
|-169
|USDCAD.i
|-619
|USDJPY.i
|-192
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "IntlMitraFutures-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
TriBot 66 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.
Welcome to the TriBot 66 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.
----
- Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
- Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
- Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.
----
We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.
----
💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500
----
📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
✨ Follow now and let your money work while you relax!
--------------
