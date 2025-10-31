SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / TriBot 66
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

TriBot 66

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 3%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
32
Transacciones Rentables:
22 (68.75%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
10 (31.25%)
Mejor transacción:
3.88 USD
Peor transacción:
-6.43 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
49.16 USD (5 594 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-45.51 USD (5 510 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (18.69 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
18.69 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
65.50%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.19%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.20
Transacciones Largas:
12 (37.50%)
Transacciones Cortas:
20 (62.50%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.08
Beneficio Esperado:
0.11 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.23 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.55 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-18.04 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-18.04 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.80%
Trading algorítmico:
93%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
18.04 USD
Máxima:
18.04 USD (16.84%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.84% (18.04 USD)
De fondos:
6.13% (7.29 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDUSD.i 10
AUDJPY.i 7
EURUSD.i 7
USDCAD.i 6
USDJPY.i 2
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDUSD.i 9
AUDJPY.i 2
EURUSD.i -2
USDCAD.i -5
USDJPY.i -1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDUSD.i 892
AUDJPY.i 172
EURUSD.i -169
USDCAD.i -619
USDJPY.i -192
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3.88 USD
Peor transacción: -6 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +18.69 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -18.04 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "IntlMitraFutures-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

TriBot 66 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the TriBot 66 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.

----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)
  • Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
  • Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
  • Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
----
🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.

----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 15:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
TriBot 66
50 USD al mes
3%
0
0
USD
111
USD
9
93%
32
68%
66%
1.08
0.11
USD
17%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.