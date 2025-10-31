SignalsSections
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

TriBot 66

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
22 (68.75%)
Loss Trades:
10 (31.25%)
Best trade:
3.88 USD
Worst trade:
-6.43 USD
Gross Profit:
49.16 USD (5 594 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45.51 USD (5 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (18.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.69 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
66.51%
Max deposit load:
4.19%
Latest trade:
57 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
12 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
20 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
2.23 USD
Average Loss:
-4.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-18.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.04 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.80%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.04 USD
Maximal:
18.04 USD (16.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.84% (18.04 USD)
By Equity:
6.13% (7.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD.i 10
AUDJPY.i 7
EURUSD.i 7
USDCAD.i 6
USDJPY.i 2
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD.i 9
AUDJPY.i 2
EURUSD.i -2
USDCAD.i -5
USDJPY.i -1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD.i 892
AUDJPY.i 172
EURUSD.i -169
USDCAD.i -619
USDJPY.i -192
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.88 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IntlMitraFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

TriBot 66 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the TriBot 66 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.

----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)
  • Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
  • Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
  • Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
----
🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.

----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.


No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 15:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
