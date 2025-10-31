SinaisSeções
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

TriBot 66

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 3%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
32
Negociações com lucro:
22 (68.75%)
Negociações com perda:
10 (31.25%)
Melhor negociação:
3.88 USD
Pior negociação:
-6.43 USD
Lucro bruto:
49.16 USD (5 594 pips)
Perda bruta:
-45.51 USD (5 510 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (18.69 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
18.69 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
65.50%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.19%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
0.20
Negociações longas:
12 (37.50%)
Negociações curtas:
20 (62.50%)
Fator de lucro:
1.08
Valor esperado:
0.11 USD
Lucro médio:
2.23 USD
Perda média:
-4.55 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-18.04 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-18.04 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
1.80%
Algotrading:
93%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
18.04 USD
Máximo:
18.04 USD (16.84%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
16.84% (18.04 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.13% (7.29 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDUSD.i 10
AUDJPY.i 7
EURUSD.i 7
USDCAD.i 6
USDJPY.i 2
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDUSD.i 9
AUDJPY.i 2
EURUSD.i -2
USDCAD.i -5
USDJPY.i -1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDUSD.i 892
AUDJPY.i 172
EURUSD.i -169
USDCAD.i -619
USDJPY.i -192
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3.88 USD
Pior negociação: -6 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +18.69 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -18.04 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "IntlMitraFutures-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

TriBot 66 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the TriBot 66 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.

----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)
  • Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
  • Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
  • Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
----
🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.

----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.


Sem comentários
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 15:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
