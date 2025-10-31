- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD.i
|10
|EURUSD.i
|8
|USDCAD.i
|7
|AUDJPY.i
|7
|USDJPY.i
|2
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDUSD.i
|9
|EURUSD.i
|0
|USDCAD.i
|-2
|AUDJPY.i
|2
|USDJPY.i
|-1
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDUSD.i
|892
|EURUSD.i
|11
|USDCAD.i
|-292
|AUDJPY.i
|172
|USDJPY.i
|-192
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "IntlMitraFutures-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
TriBot 66 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.
Welcome to the TriBot 66 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.
----
- Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
- Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
- Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.
----
We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.
----
💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500
----
📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
✨ Follow now and let your money work while you relax!
--------------
