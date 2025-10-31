시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / TriBot 69
Redo Hamzah Stiawan

TriBot 69

Redo Hamzah Stiawan
0 리뷰
안정성
10
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 7%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
34
이익 거래:
24 (70.58%)
손실 거래:
10 (29.41%)
최고의 거래:
3.88 USD
최악의 거래:
-6.43 USD
총 수익:
53.33 USD (6 101 pips)
총 손실:
-45.51 USD (5 510 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (18.69 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
18.69 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
57.17%
최대 입금량:
4.19%
최근 거래:
20 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
0.43
롱(주식매수):
13 (38.24%)
숏(주식차입매도):
21 (61.76%)
수익 요인:
1.17
기대수익:
0.23 USD
평균 이익:
2.22 USD
평균 손실:
-4.55 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-18.04 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-18.04 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
-1.52%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
18.04 USD
최대한의:
18.04 USD (16.84%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
16.84% (18.04 USD)
자본금별:
6.13% (7.29 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDUSD.i 10
EURUSD.i 8
USDCAD.i 7
AUDJPY.i 7
USDJPY.i 2
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDUSD.i 9
EURUSD.i 0
USDCAD.i -2
AUDJPY.i 2
USDJPY.i -1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDUSD.i 892
EURUSD.i 11
USDCAD.i -292
AUDJPY.i 172
USDJPY.i -192
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3.88 USD
최악의 거래: -6 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +18.69 USD
연속 최대 손실: -18.04 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "IntlMitraFutures-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

TriBot 66 Forex Signals: Superior Risk Management. Proven Returns.

Welcome to the TriBot 66 automated signals channel. We deliver consistent growth by prioritizing capital protection above all else.

----

📊 Performance Highlights (Verified Live Data)
  • Trade Frequency: 8–15 high-probability trades monthly
  • Strategy: Automated Intraday/Day-Trading Reversal
  • Risk: Strict SL/TP enforced on every trades
----
🤖 Our Edge: The Precision Zone System

Our Expert Advisor runs a strict, multi-filter strategy. We use institutional concepts (FVG, Liquidity Sweeps, DPI) to ensure quality entries.

----

🚫 Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Averaging Spam.

We only trade when the evidence is overwhelming.

----

💰 Copy our trades with HIGHER RATIO = BIGGER PROFITS!
👉 Minimum Copy: $100 | Lot: 0.01 | Leverage: 1:500

----

📈 Let’s grow together — steady, safe, and smart.
 Follow now and let your money work while you relax!

--------------

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.12 18:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 04:58
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 15:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
