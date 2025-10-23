SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt
Andi Purnomo

Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt

Andi Purnomo
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
14 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 11%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
471
Transacciones Rentables:
210 (44.58%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
261 (55.41%)
Mejor transacción:
101.92 USD
Peor transacción:
-102.29 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
14 233.38 USD (718 110 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-12 430.48 USD (614 926 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (1 149.72 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 149.72 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
90.14%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.32%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
24
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.92
Transacciones Largas:
323 (68.58%)
Transacciones Cortas:
148 (31.42%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.15
Beneficio Esperado:
3.83 USD
Beneficio medio:
67.78 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-47.63 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-811.20 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-811.20 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
-5.38%
Pronóstico anual:
-65.22%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
483.79 USD
Máxima:
1 960.28 USD (9.74%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.74% (1 960.28 USD)
De fondos:
0.98% (193.18 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 471
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 103K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +101.92 USD
Peor transacción: -102 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 149.72 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -811.20 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
otros 196...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Breakout System

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 24 hours per trade

  • Single Entry, No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Manaual strategy with Pending Order , Stop loss and Take Profit

  • Max DD is only 15%

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

  • Profit factor of 1.65 – Sharpe ratio 0.21

  • Clear SL/TP 

  • Monthly growth in the range of 6–8%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 1000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


No hay comentarios
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 05:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt
30 USD al mes
11%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
14
0%
471
44%
90%
1.14
3.83
USD
10%
1:50
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.