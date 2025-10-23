SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt
Andi Purnomo

Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt

Andi Purnomo
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
14 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 11%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
471
Negociações com lucro:
210 (44.58%)
Negociações com perda:
261 (55.41%)
Melhor negociação:
101.92 USD
Pior negociação:
-102.29 USD
Lucro bruto:
14 233.38 USD (718 110 pips)
Perda bruta:
-12 430.48 USD (614 926 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (1 149.72 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 149.72 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
90.14%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.32%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
24
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.92
Negociações longas:
323 (68.58%)
Negociações curtas:
148 (31.42%)
Fator de lucro:
1.15
Valor esperado:
3.83 USD
Lucro médio:
67.78 USD
Perda média:
-47.63 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-811.20 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-811.20 USD (13)
Crescimento mensal:
-5.38%
Previsão anual:
-65.22%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
483.79 USD
Máximo:
1 960.28 USD (9.74%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.74% (1 960.28 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.98% (193.18 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 471
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 103K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +101.92 USD
Pior negociação: -102 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 13
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 149.72 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -811.20 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 mais ...
Breakout System

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 24 hours per trade

  • Single Entry, No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Manaual strategy with Pending Order , Stop loss and Take Profit

  • Max DD is only 15%

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

  • Profit factor of 1.65 – Sharpe ratio 0.21

  • Clear SL/TP 

  • Monthly growth in the range of 6–8%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 1000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


Sem comentários
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 05:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
