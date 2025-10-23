SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt
Andi Purnomo

Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt

Andi Purnomo
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 12%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
463
Profit Trades:
208 (44.92%)
Loss Trades:
255 (55.08%)
Best trade:
101.92 USD
Worst trade:
-102.29 USD
Gross Profit:
14 114.18 USD (712 110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 088.38 USD (598 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 149.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 149.72 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
90.14%
Max deposit load:
1.32%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
318 (68.68%)
Short Trades:
145 (31.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
4.38 USD
Average Profit:
67.86 USD
Average Loss:
-47.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-811.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-811.20 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-5.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
483.79 USD
Maximal:
1 960.28 USD (9.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.74% (1 960.28 USD)
By Equity:
0.98% (193.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 463
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 114K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.92 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 149.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -811.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Breakout System

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 24 hours per trade

  • Single Entry, No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Manaual strategy with Pending Order , Stop loss and Take Profit

  • Max DD is only 15%

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

  • Profit factor of 1.65 – Sharpe ratio 0.21

  • Clear SL/TP 

  • Monthly growth in the range of 6–8%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 1000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


No reviews
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 05:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
13
0%
463
44%
90%
1.16
4.38
USD
10%
1:50
