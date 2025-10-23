- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|463
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|114K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Breakout System
⚙️ Technical Features:
-
Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements
-
Average holding time: approx. 24 hours per trade
-
Single Entry, No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own
-
Manaual strategy with Pending Order , Stop loss and Take Profit
-
Max DD is only 15%
📊 Strategy Overview:
-
Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency
-
Profit factor of 1.65 – Sharpe ratio 0.21
-
Clear SL/TP
-
Monthly growth in the range of 6–8%
💼 Recommended Requirements:
-
Capital: from 1000 USD
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!
USD
