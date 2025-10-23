- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|528
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|136K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Breakout System
⚙️ Technical Features:
-
Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements
-
Average holding time: approx. 24 hours per trade
-
Single Entry, No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own
-
Manaual strategy with Pending Order , Stop loss and Take Profit
-
Max DD is only 15%
📊 Strategy Overview:
-
Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency
-
Profit factor of 1.65 – Sharpe ratio 0.21
-
Clear SL/TP
-
Monthly growth in the range of 6–8%
💼 Recommended Requirements:
-
Capital: from 1000 USD
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!
USD
USD
USD