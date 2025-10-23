시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt
Andi Purnomo

Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt

Andi Purnomo
0 리뷰
안정성
15
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 15%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
528
이익 거래:
240 (45.45%)
손실 거래:
288 (54.55%)
최고의 거래:
101.92 USD
최악의 거래:
-102.29 USD
총 수익:
16 377.05 USD (826 204 pips)
총 손실:
-13 940.62 USD (689 791 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (1 149.72 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 149.72 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
90.14%
최대 입금량:
1.32%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
43
평균 유지 시간:
11 시간
회복 요인:
1.15
롱(주식매수):
368 (69.70%)
숏(주식차입매도):
160 (30.30%)
수익 요인:
1.17
기대수익:
4.61 USD
평균 이익:
68.24 USD
평균 손실:
-48.40 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-811.20 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-811.20 USD (13)
월별 성장률:
3.57%
연간 예측:
43.34%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
483.79 USD
최대한의:
2 123.74 USD (10.55%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.55% (2 123.74 USD)
자본금별:
0.98% (193.18 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 528
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 136K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +101.92 USD
최악의 거래: -102 USD
연속 최대 이익: 15
연속 최대 손실: 13
연속 최대 이익: +1 149.72 USD
연속 최대 손실: -811.20 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
197 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Breakout System

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 24 hours per trade

  • Single Entry, No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Manaual strategy with Pending Order , Stop loss and Take Profit

  • Max DD is only 15%

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

  • Profit factor of 1.65 – Sharpe ratio 0.21

  • Clear SL/TP 

  • Monthly growth in the range of 6–8%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 1000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


리뷰 없음
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 05:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt
월별 30 USD
15%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
15
0%
528
45%
90%
1.17
4.61
USD
11%
1:50
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.