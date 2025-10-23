SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt
Andi Purnomo

Buat Beli Rumah ke 2 di Pwt

Andi Purnomo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
14 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 10%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
480
Gewinntrades:
213 (44.37%)
Verlusttrades:
267 (55.63%)
Bester Trade:
101.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-102.29 USD
Bruttoprofit:
14 453.04 USD (729 153 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-12 794.90 USD (632 951 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (1 149.72 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 149.72 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
90.14%
Max deposit load:
1.32%
Letzter Trade:
40 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
24
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.85
Long-Positionen:
328 (68.33%)
Short-Positionen:
152 (31.67%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.13
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.45 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
67.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-47.92 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-811.20 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-811.20 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-7.36%
Jahresprognose:
-89.25%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
483.79 USD
Maximaler:
1 960.28 USD (9.74%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.74% (1 960.28 USD)
Kapital:
0.98% (193.18 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 480
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 96K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +101.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -102 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 149.72 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -811.20 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Breakout System

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 24 hours per trade

  • Single Entry, No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Manaual strategy with Pending Order , Stop loss and Take Profit

  • Max DD is only 15%

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

  • Profit factor of 1.65 – Sharpe ratio 0.21

  • Clear SL/TP 

  • Monthly growth in the range of 6–8%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 1000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 05:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
