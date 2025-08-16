SeñalesSecciones
Aleksandr Dziuba

MOEX Nat

Aleksandr Dziuba
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
107 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 107%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Incremento
  • Valor del portafolio
  • Equidad
  • Portafolio
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
15 623
Transacciones Rentables:
8 517 (54.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 106 (45.48%)
Mejor transacción:
11 512.92 RUB
Peor transacción:
-41 095.62 RUB
Beneficio Bruto:
1 700 631.40 RUB (1 590 735 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 490 575.24 RUB (1 454 877 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (563.76 RUB)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
16 174.27 RUB (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
100.34%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
354
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.36
Transacciones Largas:
7 802 (49.94%)
Transacciones Cortas:
7 821 (50.06%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.14
Beneficio Esperado:
13.45 RUB
Beneficio medio:
199.67 RUB
Pérdidas medias:
-209.76 RUB
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
39 (-5 264.52 RUB)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-41 123.33 RUB (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.41%
Pronóstico anual:
114.21%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
42 691.30 RUB
Máxima:
62 535.03 RUB (90.06%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
29.59% (62 535.03 RUB)
De fondos:
2.91% (18 072.64 RUB)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
SVM6 1228
SVZ5 1227
SiH5 896
CRH5 835
CRZ4 830
SiU4 805
SiZ4 789
CRU4 676
CRZ5 498
CRM6 484
SVH5 460
MMZ5 411
MMM6 410
NAZ4 392
NAU4 338
SVU4 324
NAM4 301
CRM4 260
NGQ4 232
SVH6 214
CRH6 198
CRU5 179
SiM6 171
SiZ5 171
SiM4 167
NGN4 158
NAH4 157
SVU6 134
NAH5 130
NGH4 129
NGF4 119
SRZ5 109
SRM6 106
SVZ4 105
NGH6 89
NGF6 89
VBZ4 86
HSU4 85
NGU4 85
VBH5 83
SVU5 80
CRU6 77
BRG6 73
GLM4 70
HSH4 66
BRZ5 65
SiU6 65
SiH6 65
SVM5 57
BRF6 57
GZH4 54
GZM6 51
GZZ5 51
BRH6 49
GLU4 48
GLH4 47
GZU4 44
SiM5 44
NGV5 29
EDM4 28
EDH4 28
NGU5 28
SVH4 23
EDM6 22
EDZ5 22
HSM4 21
SRH6 19
SRU6 16
CRM5 14
NGX4 13
NGJ4 11
MMH5 11
MMU4 11
SRM4 10
SRZ3 10
GZM4 10
NGK5 10
GZU6 10
GZH6 10
NGH5 9
RNM6 6
RNZ5 6
GDU6 6
GDH6 6
NGG4 4
SRU4 3
SRH4 3
SVM4 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
SVM6 1.1K
SVZ5 -142
SiH5 -135
CRH5 112
CRZ4 29
SiU4 984
SiZ4 66
CRU4 -201
CRZ5 14
CRM6 66
SVH5 617
MMZ5 -105
MMM6 215
NAZ4 199
NAU4 47
SVU4 -19
NAM4 -43
CRM4 43
NGQ4 278
SVH6 603
CRH6 41
CRU5 57
SiM6 249
SiZ5 -133
SiM4 -296
NGN4 -131
NAH4 64
SVU6 -363
NAH5 129
NGH4 116
NGF4 -405
SRZ5 31
SRM6 151
SVZ4 -378
NGH6 395
NGF6 -258
VBZ4 -69
HSU4 16
NGU4 -181
VBH5 127
SVU5 -31
CRU6 -19
BRG6 9
GLM4 -43
HSH4 -5
BRZ5 19
SiU6 39
SiH6 19
SVM5 106
BRF6 3
GZH4 -68
GZM6 7
GZZ5 2
BRH6 32
GLU4 -145
GLH4 5
GZU4 75
SiM5 235
NGV5 -28
EDM4 23
EDH4 -5
NGU5 29
SVH4 -1
EDM6 10
EDZ5 9
HSM4 -18
SRH6 -5
SRU6 54
CRM5 79
NGX4 50
NGJ4 756
MMH5 -31
MMU4 37
SRM4 16
SRZ3 14
GZM4 23
NGK5 -37
GZU6 -19
GZH6 20
NGH5 50
RNM6 35
RNZ5 -30
GDU6 -206
GDH6 221
NGG4 -695
SRU4 4
SRH4 1
SVM4 -3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
SVM6 8K
SVZ5 -924
SiH5 -5.4K
CRH5 7.2K
CRZ4 -2.6K
SiU4 60K
SiZ4 4K
CRU4 -2.3K
CRZ5 834
CRM6 3.9K
SVH5 2.8K
MMZ5 -63K
MMM6 130K
NAZ4 14K
NAU4 2.9K
SVU4 440
NAM4 -2.9K
CRM4 2.6K
NGQ4 1.6K
SVH6 4.6K
CRH6 2.5K
CRU5 2.8K
SiM6 15K
SiZ5 -8K
SiM4 -18K
NGN4 -895
NAH4 4.2K
SVU6 -2.8K
NAH5 8.4K
NGH4 -473
NGF4 879
SRZ5 1.9K
SRM6 9.1K
SVZ4 -2K
NGH6 3K
NGF6 -2K
VBZ4 -4.9K
HSU4 7.6K
NGU4 -642
VBH5 6.7K
SVU5 -212
CRU6 -1.1K
BRG6 67
GLM4 -16K
HSH4 -940
BRZ5 151
SiU6 2.3K
SiH6 1.1K
SVM5 581
BRF6 12
GZH4 -4.1K
GZM6 410
GZZ5 128
BRH6 253
GLU4 -65K
GLH4 3.2K
GZU4 4.5K
SiM5 11K
NGV5 -205
EDM4 150
EDH4 -33
NGU5 220
SVH4 -7
EDM6 66
EDZ5 79
HSM4 -5.2K
SRH6 -285
SRU6 3.3K
CRM5 1.6K
NGX4 334
NGJ4 5K
MMH5 -19K
MMU4 22K
SRM4 941
SRZ3 816
GZM4 1.4K
NGK5 -229
GZU6 -1.1K
GZH6 1.2K
NGH5 276
RNM6 2.1K
RNZ5 -1.8K
GDU6 -1.6K
GDH6 1.7K
NGG4 -591
SRU4 268
SRH4 39
SVM4 -17
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +11 512.92 RUB
Peor transacción: -41 096 RUB
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +563.76 RUB
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -5 264.52 RUB

