- Incremento
- Valor del portafolio
- Equidad
- Portafolio
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
15 623
Transacciones Rentables:
8 517 (54.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 106 (45.48%)
Mejor transacción:
11 512.92 RUB
Peor transacción:
-41 095.62 RUB
Beneficio Bruto:
1 700 631.40 RUB (1 590 735 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 490 575.24 RUB (1 454 877 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (563.76 RUB)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
16 174.27 RUB (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
100.34%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
354
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.36
Transacciones Largas:
7 802 (49.94%)
Transacciones Cortas:
7 821 (50.06%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.14
Beneficio Esperado:
13.45 RUB
Beneficio medio:
199.67 RUB
Pérdidas medias:
-209.76 RUB
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
39 (-5 264.52 RUB)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-41 123.33 RUB (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.41%
Pronóstico anual:
114.21%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
42 691.30 RUB
Máxima:
62 535.03 RUB (90.06%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
29.59% (62 535.03 RUB)
De fondos:
2.91% (18 072.64 RUB)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|SVM6
|1228
|SVZ5
|1227
|SiH5
|896
|CRH5
|835
|CRZ4
|830
|SiU4
|805
|SiZ4
|789
|CRU4
|676
|CRZ5
|498
|CRM6
|484
|SVH5
|460
|MMZ5
|411
|MMM6
|410
|NAZ4
|392
|NAU4
|338
|SVU4
|324
|NAM4
|301
|CRM4
|260
|NGQ4
|232
|SVH6
|214
|CRH6
|198
|CRU5
|179
|SiM6
|171
|SiZ5
|171
|SiM4
|167
|NGN4
|158
|NAH4
|157
|SVU6
|134
|NAH5
|130
|NGH4
|129
|NGF4
|119
|SRZ5
|109
|SRM6
|106
|SVZ4
|105
|NGH6
|89
|NGF6
|89
|VBZ4
|86
|HSU4
|85
|NGU4
|85
|VBH5
|83
|SVU5
|80
|CRU6
|77
|BRG6
|73
|GLM4
|70
|HSH4
|66
|BRZ5
|65
|SiU6
|65
|SiH6
|65
|SVM5
|57
|BRF6
|57
|GZH4
|54
|GZM6
|51
|GZZ5
|51
|BRH6
|49
|GLU4
|48
|GLH4
|47
|GZU4
|44
|SiM5
|44
|NGV5
|29
|EDM4
|28
|EDH4
|28
|NGU5
|28
|SVH4
|23
|EDM6
|22
|EDZ5
|22
|HSM4
|21
|SRH6
|19
|SRU6
|16
|CRM5
|14
|NGX4
|13
|NGJ4
|11
|MMH5
|11
|MMU4
|11
|SRM4
|10
|SRZ3
|10
|GZM4
|10
|NGK5
|10
|GZU6
|10
|GZH6
|10
|NGH5
|9
|RNM6
|6
|RNZ5
|6
|GDU6
|6
|GDH6
|6
|NGG4
|4
|SRU4
|3
|SRH4
|3
|SVM4
|1
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|SVM6
|1.1K
|SVZ5
|-142
|SiH5
|-135
|CRH5
|112
|CRZ4
|29
|SiU4
|984
|SiZ4
|66
|CRU4
|-201
|CRZ5
|14
|CRM6
|66
|SVH5
|617
|MMZ5
|-105
|MMM6
|215
|NAZ4
|199
|NAU4
|47
|SVU4
|-19
|NAM4
|-43
|CRM4
|43
|NGQ4
|278
|SVH6
|603
|CRH6
|41
|CRU5
|57
|SiM6
|249
|SiZ5
|-133
|SiM4
|-296
|NGN4
|-131
|NAH4
|64
|SVU6
|-363
|NAH5
|129
|NGH4
|116
|NGF4
|-405
|SRZ5
|31
|SRM6
|151
|SVZ4
|-378
|NGH6
|395
|NGF6
|-258
|VBZ4
|-69
|HSU4
|16
|NGU4
|-181
|VBH5
|127
|SVU5
|-31
|CRU6
|-19
|BRG6
|9
|GLM4
|-43
|HSH4
|-5
|BRZ5
|19
|SiU6
|39
|SiH6
|19
|SVM5
|106
|BRF6
|3
|GZH4
|-68
|GZM6
|7
|GZZ5
|2
|BRH6
|32
|GLU4
|-145
|GLH4
|5
|GZU4
|75
|SiM5
|235
|NGV5
|-28
|EDM4
|23
|EDH4
|-5
|NGU5
|29
|SVH4
|-1
|EDM6
|10
|EDZ5
|9
|HSM4
|-18
|SRH6
|-5
|SRU6
|54
|CRM5
|79
|NGX4
|50
|NGJ4
|756
|MMH5
|-31
|MMU4
|37
|SRM4
|16
|SRZ3
|14
|GZM4
|23
|NGK5
|-37
|GZU6
|-19
|GZH6
|20
|NGH5
|50
|RNM6
|35
|RNZ5
|-30
|GDU6
|-206
|GDH6
|221
|NGG4
|-695
|SRU4
|4
|SRH4
|1
|SVM4
|-3
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|SVM6
|8K
|SVZ5
|-924
|SiH5
|-5.4K
|CRH5
|7.2K
|CRZ4
|-2.6K
|SiU4
|60K
|SiZ4
|4K
|CRU4
|-2.3K
|CRZ5
|834
|CRM6
|3.9K
|SVH5
|2.8K
|MMZ5
|-63K
|MMM6
|130K
|NAZ4
|14K
|NAU4
|2.9K
|SVU4
|440
|NAM4
|-2.9K
|CRM4
|2.6K
|NGQ4
|1.6K
|SVH6
|4.6K
|CRH6
|2.5K
|CRU5
|2.8K
|SiM6
|15K
|SiZ5
|-8K
|SiM4
|-18K
|NGN4
|-895
|NAH4
|4.2K
|SVU6
|-2.8K
|NAH5
|8.4K
|NGH4
|-473
|NGF4
|879
|SRZ5
|1.9K
|SRM6
|9.1K
|SVZ4
|-2K
|NGH6
|3K
|NGF6
|-2K
|VBZ4
|-4.9K
|HSU4
|7.6K
|NGU4
|-642
|VBH5
|6.7K
|SVU5
|-212
|CRU6
|-1.1K
|BRG6
|67
|GLM4
|-16K
|HSH4
|-940
|BRZ5
|151
|SiU6
|2.3K
|SiH6
|1.1K
|SVM5
|581
|BRF6
|12
|GZH4
|-4.1K
|GZM6
|410
|GZZ5
|128
|BRH6
|253
|GLU4
|-65K
|GLH4
|3.2K
|GZU4
|4.5K
|SiM5
|11K
|NGV5
|-205
|EDM4
|150
|EDH4
|-33
|NGU5
|220
|SVH4
|-7
|EDM6
|66
|EDZ5
|79
|HSM4
|-5.2K
|SRH6
|-285
|SRU6
|3.3K
|CRM5
|1.6K
|NGX4
|334
|NGJ4
|5K
|MMH5
|-19K
|MMU4
|22K
|SRM4
|941
|SRZ3
|816
|GZM4
|1.4K
|NGK5
|-229
|GZU6
|-1.1K
|GZH6
|1.2K
|NGH5
|276
|RNM6
|2.1K
|RNZ5
|-1.8K
|GDU6
|-1.6K
|GDH6
|1.7K
|NGG4
|-591
|SRU4
|268
|SRH4
|39
|SVM4
|-17
Mejor transacción: +11 512.92 RUB
Peor transacción: -41 096 RUB
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +563.76 RUB
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -5 264.52 RUB
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FINAM-AO" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
No hay comentarios
