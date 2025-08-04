SeñalesSecciones
Andrii Soma

Ultimate Portfolio 2000

Andrii Soma
Fiabilidad
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 58%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
721
Transacciones Rentables:
398 (55.20%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
323 (44.80%)
Mejor transacción:
843.70 USD
Peor transacción:
-507.94 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
19 818.72 USD (1 400 576 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-14 052.06 USD (1 193 554 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
22 (2 397.48 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 397.48 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
44.11%
Carga máxima del depósito:
11.48%
Último trade:
10 días
Trades a la semana:
56
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.64
Transacciones Largas:
482 (66.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
239 (33.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.41
Beneficio Esperado:
8.00 USD
Beneficio medio:
49.80 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-43.50 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
15 (-964.31 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 637.90 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.23%
Pronóstico anual:
75.63%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
441.79 USD
Máxima:
3 520.97 USD (23.61%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
23.58% (3 514.31 USD)
De fondos:
7.73% (988.50 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 446
DE40 98
USTEC 74
US500 60
US30 43
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 6.7K
DE40 -1.5K
USTEC 290
US500 573
US30 -245
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 257K
DE40 -44K
USTEC 130K
US500 25K
US30 -161K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +843.70 USD
Peor transacción: -508 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 22
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2 397.48 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -964.31 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.75 × 182
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.89 × 6894
otros 63...
https://ultimate-portfolio-2000.lovable.app/

  1. August 4th, 2025: start with 10k. Running 3 EAs: TGR, GTP, GBO - each with around 15% max dd.
  2. September 29th, 2025: start of the Ultimate Portfolio 2000 (38 strategies - Gold plus US indexes ORB).
  3. October 2nd, 2025: added DAX ORB.
  4. December 19th, 2025: stop trading during holidays.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.25 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 18:42 2025.12.19 18:42:32  

Closed all the trades. Will enable back on Jan 5th.

2025.10.14 18:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 23:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 12:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 11:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 03:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 01:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 11:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 16:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.05 16:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.04 21:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 21:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 21:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.04 21:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.04 21:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Ultimate Portfolio 2000
30 USD al mes
58%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
20
99%
721
55%
44%
1.41
8.00
USD
24%
1:500
