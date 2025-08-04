- Incremento
Total de Trades:
721
Transacciones Rentables:
398 (55.20%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
323 (44.80%)
Mejor transacción:
843.70 USD
Peor transacción:
-507.94 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
19 818.72 USD (1 400 576 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-14 052.06 USD (1 193 554 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
22 (2 397.48 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 397.48 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
44.11%
Carga máxima del depósito:
11.48%
Último trade:
10 días
Trades a la semana:
56
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.64
Transacciones Largas:
482 (66.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
239 (33.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.41
Beneficio Esperado:
8.00 USD
Beneficio medio:
49.80 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-43.50 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
15 (-964.31 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 637.90 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.23%
Pronóstico anual:
75.63%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
441.79 USD
Máxima:
3 520.97 USD (23.61%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
23.58% (3 514.31 USD)
De fondos:
7.73% (988.50 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|446
|DE40
|98
|USTEC
|74
|US500
|60
|US30
|43
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.7K
|DE40
|-1.5K
|USTEC
|290
|US500
|573
|US30
|-245
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|257K
|DE40
|-44K
|USTEC
|130K
|US500
|25K
|US30
|-161K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
Mejor transacción: +843.70 USD
Peor transacción: -508 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 22
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2 397.48 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -964.31 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.75 × 182
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.89 × 6894
otros 63...
https://ultimate-portfolio-2000.lovable.app/
- August 4th, 2025: start with 10k. Running 3 EAs: TGR, GTP, GBO - each with around 15% max dd.
- September 29th, 2025: start of the Ultimate Portfolio 2000 (38 strategies - Gold plus US indexes ORB).
- October 2nd, 2025: added DAX ORB.
- December 19th, 2025: stop trading during holidays.
No hay comentarios
Closed all the trades. Will enable back on Jan 5th.
