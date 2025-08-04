SegnaliSezioni
Andrii Soma

Soma Gold

Andrii Soma
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 16%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
173
Profit Trade:
114 (65.89%)
Loss Trade:
59 (34.10%)
Best Trade:
246.99 USD
Worst Trade:
-86.03 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 975.47 USD (161 469 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 407.03 USD (119 882 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (657.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 067.29 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
31.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.70%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.55
Long Trade:
141 (81.50%)
Short Trade:
32 (18.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.11
Profitto previsto:
9.07 USD
Profitto medio:
26.10 USD
Perdita media:
-23.85 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-316.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-339.99 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
19.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
441.79 USD
Massimale:
441.79 USD (4.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.41% (440.87 USD)
Per equità:
1.90% (198.85 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 164
US30 4
USTEC 3
US500 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 -148
USTEC 92
US500 182
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 76K
US30 -69K
USTEC 27K
US500 8.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +246.99 USD
Worst Trade: -86 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +657.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -316.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.45 × 40
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 6334
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.03 × 157
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 11:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 03:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 01:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 11:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 16:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.05 16:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.04 21:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 21:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 21:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.04 21:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.04 21:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Soma Gold
30USD al mese
16%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
8
100%
173
65%
32%
2.11
9.07
USD
4%
1:500
Copia

