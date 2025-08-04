- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
173
Profit Trade:
114 (65.89%)
Loss Trade:
59 (34.10%)
Best Trade:
246.99 USD
Worst Trade:
-86.03 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 975.47 USD (161 469 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 407.03 USD (119 882 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (657.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 067.29 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
31.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.70%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.55
Long Trade:
141 (81.50%)
Short Trade:
32 (18.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.11
Profitto previsto:
9.07 USD
Profitto medio:
26.10 USD
Perdita media:
-23.85 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-316.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-339.99 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
19.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
441.79 USD
Massimale:
441.79 USD (4.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.41% (440.87 USD)
Per equità:
1.90% (198.85 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|164
|US30
|4
|USTEC
|3
|US500
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|US30
|-148
|USTEC
|92
|US500
|182
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|76K
|US30
|-69K
|USTEC
|27K
|US500
|8.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +246.99 USD
Worst Trade: -86 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +657.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -316.46 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.45 × 40
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.87 × 6334
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.03 × 157
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
59 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
16%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
8
100%
173
65%
32%
2.11
9.07
USD
USD
4%
1:500