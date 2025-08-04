- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
721
Profit Trades:
398 (55.20%)
Loss Trades:
323 (44.80%)
Best trade:
843.70 USD
Worst trade:
-507.94 USD
Gross Profit:
19 818.72 USD (1 400 576 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 052.06 USD (1 193 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (2 397.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 397.48 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
44.11%
Max deposit load:
11.48%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
482 (66.85%)
Short Trades:
239 (33.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
8.00 USD
Average Profit:
49.80 USD
Average Loss:
-43.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-964.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 637.90 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
6.23%
Annual Forecast:
75.63%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
441.79 USD
Maximal:
3 520.97 USD (23.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.58% (3 514.31 USD)
By Equity:
7.73% (988.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|446
|DE40
|98
|USTEC
|74
|US500
|60
|US30
|43
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.7K
|DE40
|-1.5K
|USTEC
|290
|US500
|573
|US30
|-245
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|257K
|DE40
|-44K
|USTEC
|130K
|US500
|25K
|US30
|-161K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +843.70 USD
Worst trade: -508 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 397.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -964.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.75 × 182
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.89 × 6894
- August 4th, 2025: start with 10k. Running 3 EAs: TGR, GTP, GBO - each with around 15% max dd.
- September 29th, 2025: start of the Ultimate Portfolio 2000 (38 strategies - Gold plus US indexes ORB).
- October 2nd, 2025: added DAX ORB.
- December 19th, 2025: stop trading during holidays.
Closed all the trades. Will enable back on Jan 5th.
