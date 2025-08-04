SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ultimate Portfolio 2000
Andrii Soma

Ultimate Portfolio 2000

Andrii Soma
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 58%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
721
Profit Trades:
398 (55.20%)
Loss Trades:
323 (44.80%)
Best trade:
843.70 USD
Worst trade:
-507.94 USD
Gross Profit:
19 818.72 USD (1 400 576 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 052.06 USD (1 193 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (2 397.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 397.48 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
44.11%
Max deposit load:
11.48%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
482 (66.85%)
Short Trades:
239 (33.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
8.00 USD
Average Profit:
49.80 USD
Average Loss:
-43.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-964.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 637.90 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
6.23%
Annual Forecast:
75.63%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
441.79 USD
Maximal:
3 520.97 USD (23.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.58% (3 514.31 USD)
By Equity:
7.73% (988.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 446
DE40 98
USTEC 74
US500 60
US30 43
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.7K
DE40 -1.5K
USTEC 290
US500 573
US30 -245
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 257K
DE40 -44K
USTEC 130K
US500 25K
US30 -161K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +843.70 USD
Worst trade: -508 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 397.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -964.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.75 × 182
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.89 × 6894
63 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

https://ultimate-portfolio-2000.lovable.app/

  1. August 4th, 2025: start with 10k. Running 3 EAs: TGR, GTP, GBO - each with around 15% max dd.
  2. September 29th, 2025: start of the Ultimate Portfolio 2000 (38 strategies - Gold plus US indexes ORB).
  3. October 2nd, 2025: added DAX ORB.
  4. December 19th, 2025: stop trading during holidays.


No reviews
2025.12.25 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 18:42 2025.12.19 18:42:32  

Closed all the trades. Will enable back on Jan 5th.

2025.10.14 18:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 23:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 12:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 11:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 03:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 01:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 11:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 16:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.05 16:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.04 21:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 21:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 21:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.04 21:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.04 21:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ultimate Portfolio 2000
30 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
20
99%
721
55%
44%
1.41
8.00
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.